Bloomberg Government Launches New AI Tool with Innovation Studio Approach to Development

Bloomberg Government's latest AI product concepts help government affairs professionals better understand and influence policy

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Government announced the launch of its AI Assistant, with the ability to ask a federal bill anything, as part of Bloomberg Government's Innovation Studio.

The new AI Assistant allows government affairs professionals to ask questions of existing legislation, such as "provide a summary," "does this affect any existing legislation," "who are the co-sponsors," and more, saving government affairs professionals valuable time.

Bloomberg Government uses AI and LLMs to redefine insights into legislation for government affairs professionals. Post this

The AI Assistant is available to select Bloomberg Government customers in its Innovation Studio, a testing environment that offers access to new tools, including generative-AI product concepts currently under development for the platform.

"Staying ahead of policy developments can be formidable, especially when bills can be hundreds of pages in length and have deep dependencies on prior bill history or congressional testimony," said Kerry Lenahan, vice president of product, Bloomberg Government. "We know from Bloomberg Government's long history in AI that that by leveraging large language models (LLMs), we can redefine how government affairs professionals gain insights into legislation and to influence future policy."

Customers have responded positively to the new AI assistant, noting that it fits well with existing workflows. "I use GenAI when I'm not really sure what I'm looking for," said a senior research analyst at a multinational law firm. The ability of the AI Assistant to answer specific questions about a piece of legislation optimizes this research process, making it a key resource for government affairs professionals.

The Innovation Studio was introduced by Bloomberg Industry Group in 2023. It is a customer-centric approach to incorporating feedback and iteration into the newest product concepts. The Bloomberg Government team works directly with clients, using their feedback to help define the best direction for the technology and ensure new products meet demand and fit workflows.

For more information on Bloomberg Government's AI tools, visit https://about.bgov.com/brief/our-approach-to-ai/.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

SOURCE Bloomberg Government