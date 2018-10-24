Bloomberg Government Launches New Mobile App for Government Affairs Professionals

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced the launch of its new mobile application for both iOS and Android operating systems. With the new BGOV app, clients will have greater flexibility to navigate the policy landscape in Washington while keeping up with breaking news, researching and tracking legislation, and accessing proprietary, in-depth analysis.

The new mobile application is built to better enable clients to quickly and easily use Bloomberg Government's service. Government Affairs professionals will be able to serve their clients and work with their teams more efficiently and effectively right from their mobile device.

"This is an exciting game changer for our Bloomberg Government clients and demonstrates our continued innovation and commitment to helping them do their jobs more effectively," said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. "The Bloomberg Government mobile app has been designed for the modern government affairs professional that can't do their job just sitting at their desk."

The BGOV mobile application offers:

Exclusive news feed and seamless alert integration: Bloomberg Government subscribers will receive instant notifications as policy developments break on the Hill.

Comprehensive directories: Ability to search issue areas and contact information for members of Congress, congressional committees, and agency staff.

For more information or to download the mobile application, please visit bgov.com/mobile.

About Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for policy and contracting professionals who interact with-or are affected by-the government. Delivering news, analytics and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs, federal and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit www.bgov.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Government

Related Links

http://www.bgov.com

