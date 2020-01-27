Bloomberg Government Launches Website For 2020 Congressional Election News And Analysis

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government today announced the launch of a 2020 election website featuring news, analysis, and resources related to the 2020 elections. Visit the website at https://about.bgov.com/bgov-2020-election-coverage/.

The website features exclusive news on the top races to watch in 2020 and on key policy areas including health care, taxes, and the economy, as well as thoughtful policy analysis that explores the pre-election landscape in Washington.

Based on his expert analysis of the latest data, Bloomberg Government Senior Elections Reporter Greg Giroux will frequently publish stories on the website about the latest in election news and implications of this news on policy. Additionally, the website features BGOV exclusive content and data analysis in the form of video, reports, and infographics.

"Bloomberg Government's 2020 election website is a one-stop-shop for the most relevant election and policy news," said Arielle Elliott, President of Bloomberg Government. "The new site is yet another resource that provides our clients and readers the insight and analysis they need to amplify their influence in Washington."

On January 29, Bloomberg Government will launch a new podcast, Downballot Counts, featuring Giroux and Elections Team Leader Kyle Trygstad. Each week, they'll discuss topics relating to the fight for control of Congress, including the most the competitive races, implications of what's happening in Washington on state elections, political advertising, and more. Subscribe to the podcast at https://about.bgov.com/podcasts/.

