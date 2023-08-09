Bloomberg Government Unveils Enhanced State Monitoring and Analysis

New State Experience to Be Showcased at the 2023 NCSL Legislative Summit

WASHINGTON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government announced today the release of several enhancements geared toward improving how its subscribers monitor and analyze state policy changes. These enhancements allow state-focused policy professionals to easily track and visualize legislation across multiple jurisdictions in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. These new features will be showcased at the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) Legislative Summit, taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana from August 14 to 16.

The latest enhancements to the Bloomberg Government include:

  • Bill Tracking, which enables users to monitor change and follow activities related to legislation across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.
  • Heatmaps, which visualize legislation being considered across the country to identify opportunities and threats to policy initiatives.
  • Session Timeline, which delivers up-to-date legislative and committee calendars for all 50 states, making it easier to keep track of which chambers are in and out of session.

"Bloomberg Government's enhancements make searching state legislation very intuitive," said Research Specialist Meredith Heaps of Nelson Mullin. "Simple tabs and dedicated search boxes make it easy to find targeted information. I also love the legislative timeline at the top of each bill - the visual data representation makes it easy to determine key stages and status."

"State-focused policy professionals turn to Bloomberg Government to easily track and visualize issues across multiple jurisdictions so they can quickly engage the appropriate legislators on the key issues that matter to them," said Arielle Elliott, president of Bloomberg Government. "We're committed to continually enhancing our platform to provide our clients the most timely and actionable data and content to help make sense of - and react to - legislative developments.

For more information or to request a demo of Bloomberg Government, please visit https://aboutbgov.com/9N3.

About Bloomberg Government
Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government.

