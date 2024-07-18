Bloomberg Government Will Host Comprehensive Webinar Series on the 2024 Elections

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Government will host a detailed webinar series focusing on the pivotal 2024 congressional elections. This series will provide attendees with expert insights into the key House and Senate races, political dynamics, and critical data shaping the next election cycle.

The series kicks off July 25 with an in-depth look at the most crucial races to watch. Bloomberg Government deputy news director Loren Duggan and senior politics reporter and elections expert Greg Giroux will discuss redistricting measures, ballot initiatives, the latest campaign fundraising data and which races to watch.

On Sept. 25, an interactive webinar will offer attendees the opportunity to pose questions to Giroux, who has been covering elections since 1998. Giroux will provide an overview of the political landscape and give detailed answers to questions on pivotal House and Senate races, key ballot measures and more.

The series will wrap up Oct.23 with an update on the battle for control of Congress – including the dynamics shaping the political landscape and a snapshot of key races that will determine who wins the House and Senate majority, as well as what each party's victory would mean for the next Congress. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions with the Bloomberg Government elections team.

"The BGOV webinar series on the 2024 elections is an invaluable resource for anyone looking to stay informed on the critical races and political dynamics shaping our nation's future," said Arielle Elliott, president, Bloomberg Government. "Our expert analysis and real-time insights provide a comprehensive understanding of the electoral landscape, empowering professionals to make informed decisions."

To register for the July 25 webinar, please visit https://aboutblaw.com/beTO.

