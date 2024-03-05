Bloomberg Industry Group Names Bobby Puglia Chief Product Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group today announced that it has named Bobby Puglia to the newly-created position of Chief Product Officer. Puglia, who will report to CEO Josh Eastright, joins the organization after nearly 25 years at Bloomberg L.P., where he most recently headed the engineering team that supports a number of Bloomberg Industry Group's products.

Chief Product Officer Bobby Puglia will focus on tightly aligning product development efforts and further leveraging AI. Post this Bobby Puglia, new Bloomberg Industry Group chief product officer

As Chief Product Officer, Puglia will oversee Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax, Bloomberg Government, and the Product Experience organization. He will focus on tightly aligning the company's product development efforts and further leveraging artificial intelligence, taking advantage of Bloomberg Industry Group's one-of-a-kind content and data for the legal, tax, and government markets.

Puglia started his professional career as a software engineer automating financial data workflows, before pursuing an opportunity to join a new team tasked with building Bloomberg Law. He served as architect of Bloomberg Law's data platform, leading the strategy and development of its proprietary legal search engine. He also built out the machine learning and artificial intelligence research and engineering organizations that support Bloomberg Industry Group's products. This group is responsible for several patents and numerous research papers in areas of artificial intelligence and natural language processing.

"I've worked closely with Bobby for years and am thrilled that he is joining Bloomberg Industry Group in this critical role," said Josh Eastright, CEO, Bloomberg Industry Group. "He has deep familiarity with our products and technology and has played an instrumental role in the growth of our products and our adoption of generative AI. As our products evolve, AI will be a critical driver of our success, and we're fortunate to have a leader of Bobby's caliber to lead those efforts."

"I'm excited for the opportunity to spearhead Bloomberg Industry Group's product efforts and help to solve some of our clients' most critical workflow challenges," said Puglia. "Our clients in law, tax, and government are looking to us to provide value, and leverage technology such as AI in a safe and responsible way. They can be confident that we are going to continue to innovate and deliver the tools that will make them more efficient and effective in their everyday tasks."

Puglia holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Information Systems from Rider University.

About Bloomberg Industry Group

Bloomberg Industry Group empowers professionals in government, law, tax, and accounting with industry knowledge and AI-enabled technology, enabling them to take decisive action and make the most of every opportunity. Bloomberg Industry Group is an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P. For more information, visit bloombergindustry.com.

