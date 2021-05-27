Bloomberg Industry Group Secures Multiple Business Journalism Awards

ARLINGTON, Va., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Industry Group today announced that members of its news organization were honored for their 2020 work with Best in Business awards from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW) and Azbee Awards of Excellence from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE).

Bloomberg Industry Group won in three categories in the Best in Business Awards while also receiving an honorable mention. The winners included:

Allyson Versprille and Sam McQuillan in both the Breaking News and Business of Sports divisions for "DraftKings, FanDuel Fees Deemed Taxable in Landmark IRS Memo." The story is available at http://onb-tax.com/kzUD50EVe7M.

, , , Lydia Beyoud, , and in the Explanatory division for "Can Businesses Win Fight Over COVID-19 Insurance Claims?," which can be read at http://onb-law.com/vbZN50EVeaD. Madison Alder , Allie Reed , and Holly Barker received an Honorable Mention in the Government division for a package of stories on the impact of Covid-19 on courts.

Bloomberg Industry Group reporters received seven 2021 Azbee Awards of Excellence from the American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE). The Azbees recognize the best in editorial, design, and online achievement. The full list of 2021 Azbee winners is accessible at http://on.bna.com/F36o50EVecC.

"The winners of these prestigious awards from SABEW and ASBPE demonstrate the depth and breadth of what we do: covering a breadth of topics in number of storytelling formats," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "The work for which our newsroom was recognized is in large part a testament to the extent to which our coverage helped our subscribers navigate major legislative, judicial, and regulatory changes resulting from the pandemic."

