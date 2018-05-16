Bloomberg Law And AIPLA Publish New Treatise On Standards Process

ARLINGTON, Va., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law and the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) today announced the publication of Patents and Standards: Policy, Practice, and Enforcement. The new treatise provides patent professionals and engineers who work in the standards area a deeper understanding of the landscape and best patent practices related to the standards process. The book is available on Bloomberg Law and can be ordered in print at www.bna.com/bnabooks/past.

The new book reviews the history, organizations, and policy considerations at the center of the standards area. It offers in-depth analysis and practical guidance for patent prosecution and patent portfolio development of standards-related technology along with an overview of the licensing, antitrust, and litigation issues related to standard-essential patents.

"Standards now play a critical role in many sectors of the economy, and with the dawn of 5G, these issues have reached new levels of importance," said Michael L. Drapkin, Partner, Holland & Hart and Editor-in-Chief of the new treatise. "Together with patents, the standards creation process enables innovation and interoperability to work hand in hand. I'm confident that this book will serve as an invaluable reference guide for practitioners and engineers working in this area."

"Patents and Standards: Policy, Practice, and Enforcement helps patent prosecutors know which strategies to employ in patent preparation, prosecution, and portfolio development in the standards area," said Alex Butler, Vice President and General Manager, Corporate, Tech & IP, Bloomberg Law. "We greatly appreciate the contributions of AIPLA and Michael Drapkin for authoring a treatise that features tools and content that are of tremendous value to patent litigators, in-house counsel, and standards engineers and the business, clients, and interests they represent."

"In today's interconnected economy, standards are becoming more prominent factors for business," said Lisa K. Jorgenson, Executive Director for the American Intellectual Property Law Association. "While this treatise provides an abundance of history and in-depth analysis for standards, what sets this book apart is how it balances the discussion of important conceptual debates with tangible, practical examples and analyses."

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted and exclusive content, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.

About AIPLA

AIPLA, the American Intellectual Property Law Association, was founded in 1897 to maintain a high standard of professional ethics, to aid in the improvement in laws relating to intellectual property and in their proper interpretation by the courts, and to provide legal education to the public and to its members on intellectual property issues. AIPLA is a national bar association constituted primarily of lawyers in private and corporate practice, in government service, and in the academic community.

