Bloomberg Law And McDermott Will & Emery Release Portfolio On Technology Outsourcing Agreements

ARLINGTON, Va. and CHICAGO, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law and international law firm McDermott Will & Emery today announced the publication of Technology and Outsourcing, a portfolio that focuses on topics including outsourcing contracts, moving technology to the cloud, and adhering to data security and privacy laws. The Portfolio is available to Bloomberg Law subscribers and was authored by McDermott partners Jason D. Krieser and Shawn C. Helms, who co-head the Firm's Technology & Outsourcing practice. To download an excerpt of Technology and Outsourcing, visit http://on.bna.com/SnfR30jhcsE.

The Portfolio addresses outsourcing, including elements of the negotiation process—such as limitation of liability, indemnification, compliance, termination, and intellectual property rights. It also offers guidance on key considerations related to operating in a multi-provider environment, reviewing customer and business partner contracts, and outsourcing agreement dispute resolution. Cloud computing is covered in detail with an analysis of how best to deliver technology solutions.

"Increasingly, companies are relying on outsourcing agreements and leveraging cloud-based technologies to reduce capital expenditures and focus on core operations," said Alex Butler, Vice President and General Manager of Corporate, Tech and IP at Bloomberg Law. "Shawn and Jason possess a wealth of knowledge and experience in technology, commercial transactions and outsourcing and Bloomberg Law subscribers are fortunate to benefit from their expertise when it comes to emerging issues like these."

The Portfolio provides a discussion of timely topics in data security, privacy, and government access to data and concludes with an overview of disruptive technologies, most notably robotic process automation. It also features nearly 20 practice tools, which offer tips, checklists, flowcharts, and decision trees to guide a company in making the best decisions in the technology and outsourcing arenas.

"We were excited to take on a Portfolio that could be a mix of cutting edge technology topics and outsourcing topics," said Krieser. "The format of the Portfolio allowed us to discuss not only legal issues but also key business issues, and approaches to those issues, which we believe can be helpful to both legal and business teams. We are committed to continuing to build out the impressive array of tools and content that make Bloomberg Law a valuable resource."

Krieser and Helms co-head McDermott's award-winning Technology & Outsourcing practice and are the authors of the cornerstone legal treatise on outsourcing, Outsourcing Law and Business.

Bloomberg Law portfolios are written by expert practitioners and feature deep-dive analysis and practice tools, such as checklists, sample client letters, forms and other supporting material, on a wide range of key legal topics. For information on the full range of corporate resources available on Bloomberg Law visit https://www.bna.com/corporate.

