Bloomberg Law Answers Streamlines Legal Research with Generative AI

ARLINGTON, Va., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced enhancements to its forthcoming Bloomberg Law Answers feature, an innovative tool designed to streamline how legal professionals access and utilize information. Leveraging advanced generative AI technology, Bloomberg Law Answers provides instant, concise responses to legal queries directly within the Bloomberg Law platform.

Bloomberg Law Answers enhances the research experience by generating brief answers to searches using generative AI technology and large language models (LLMs) in combination with relevant legal documents including court opinions, practical guidance documents, and secondary sources like books and manuals. Each answer provides citations and links to supporting Bloomberg Law authorities and the source documents used to generate it.

Bloomberg Law Answers dramatically speeds up legal research by providing instant, concise responses to users' queries. Post this

Key features of Bloomberg Law Answers include:

Generative AI integration: Utilizes a sophisticated Large Language Model (LLM) to process and summarize legal information into a concise answer.

Comprehensive coverage: Works across an expanded set of Bloomberg Law content, including expert-written Practical Guidance and Manuals, federal and state court opinions, extensive treatises and books collections published by the American Bar Association, James Publishing, American Bankruptcy Institute, ERISApedia, as well as books exclusively published by Bloomberg Law that are available only on the Bloomberg Law platform.

Direct access: Answers appear at the top of search results, providing immediate insights.

Commitment to responsible AI development: Sophisticated guardrails minimize the risk of incorrect answers and prevent the feature from answering questions outside the legal domain, while linking source documents for transparency and verification.

"Bloomberg Law Answers represents a significant step forward in our commitment to integrating AI within legal research, in line with our long track record of leveraging innovative technologies to improve attorney workflows," said Todd Barton, vice president of product, Bloomberg Law. "This tool not only speeds up the research process but also enhances the accuracy and reliability of the information, empowering legal professionals to make informed decisions faster."

Bloomberg Law Answers is currently available to users participating in the Bloomberg Law Innovation Studio, an experimental environment available to select Bloomberg Law users. The Innovation Studio allows customers to interact with experimental product features and share feedback.

For more information about Bloomberg Law Answers and Bloomberg Law's other AI innovations, please visit https://aboutblaw.com/bePM.

