Bloomberg Law Expands Leading Law Firms Benchmark With Global Participation and Enhanced Focus on Innovation

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Bloomberg Law

Jun 04, 2026, 10:21 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the publication of the second edition of Leading Law Firms, its benchmarking program evaluating law firm performance across financial strength, talent, growth, and technology and innovation.

This year's report expands the program's scope to include participating firms from outside the United States, offering a broader view of how firms are positioning themselves for long-term success in an evolving legal market. The latest edition also places greater emphasis on technology and innovation, reflecting the increasing importance of AI adoption, governance, training, and data-driven decision-making within modern law firms.

The 2026 report includes new interactive features that allow Bloomberg Law customers to explore firm rankings and metrics in greater depth, including sortable rankings, customizable data visualizations, and side-by-side firm comparisons.

"Leading Law Firms was designed to provide a more comprehensive view of what drives success in today's legal industry," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "As firms continue to invest in technology, talent, and strategic growth, this year's expanded program highlights how innovation is becoming an increasingly important differentiator across the global legal landscape."

The Leading Law Firms methodology combines traditional business metrics with forward-looking indicators that reflect how firms are adapting to industry change. Participating firms provided data through a detailed questionnaire, with overall scores determined through weighted categories assessing financial performance, talent, growth, and technology and innovation.

Read more at: https://aboutblaw.com/blVp

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence. 

Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com. 

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

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