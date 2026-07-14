Bloomberg Law Showcases Trusted Legal Intelligence and Practical AI Innovation at AALL 2026

ARLINGTON, Va., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced its participation in the 2026 American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting & Conference, taking place July 18–21 in Cleveland. Bloomberg Law will demonstrate how legal information professionals can confidently adopt AI through trusted legal intelligence, authoritative content, and practical AI capabilities designed to help law firms, law schools, courts, and government organizations make more informed decisions.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape legal research and workflows, law librarians and legal information professionals play an increasingly critical role in helping their organizations evaluate information, adopt new technologies responsibly, and connect legal professionals with trusted resources. At AALL, Bloomberg Law will showcase how its platform combines proprietary legal content, expert analysis, news, and AI-powered workflows to help users move from insight to action with greater confidence.

Bloomberg Law Principal Legal Analyst Eleanor Tyler will moderate the panel discussion, Litigation in the Age of AI Slop: Best Practices, Ethics, and Education, featuring leaders from the federal judiciary, private practice, and legal education. The session will explore how legal information professionals can identify AI-generated misinformation in court filings, strengthen source verification practices, and promote responsible AI use through education and institutional policy.

Throughout the conference, attendees can experience how Bloomberg Law combines trusted legal intelligence with practical AI, including:

AI Assistant: Bloomberg Law's AI Assistant combines advanced AI with trusted Bloomberg Law content to answer complex legal questions and accelerate legal research and analysis. Grounded in authoritative sources, it delivers transparent, reliable answers while helping legal professionals move more efficiently from research to action.

Deep Thinking: Designed for sophisticated, multi-step legal research, the Deep Thinking feature within the AI Assistant automatically plans and executes research across Bloomberg Law content before synthesizing results into comprehensive, fully cited answers with transparent reasoning—helping legal professionals tackle complex research questions with confidence.

AI-Enhanced Dockets and Workflow Tools: Bloomberg Law will demonstrate AI-powered capabilities that streamline docket research, surface key developments more quickly, and support legal workflows with greater efficiency, allowing researchers to spend less time gathering information and more time delivering strategic value.

Underlying every Bloomberg Law innovation is a foundation of trusted legal intelligence—combining authoritative legal content, integrated news, market insights, and AI-powered workflows to help legal professionals understand not only the law, but the broader developments shaping legal practice.

"Legal information professionals have always been trusted guides for their organizations, helping attorneys, faculty, students, and judges find reliable information and navigate an increasingly complex legal landscape," said Aaron Pierce, Head of Bloomberg Law. "As AI transforms legal work, that responsibility becomes even more important. Bloomberg Law is committed to delivering AI grounded in authoritative legal content and trusted intelligence, giving our customers the confidence to embrace innovation while making better-informed decisions."

Attendees can visit Bloomberg Law throughout the conference for live product demonstrations tailored to law firms, law schools, and government organizations, meet with product experts, and learn more about the company's continued investment in trusted legal intelligence and the future of AI-powered legal research.

For more information about Bloomberg Law or to request a demo, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bmhd.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence.

Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law