Bloomberg Law Announces 2026 Unrivaled, Honoring the Nation's Leading Trial Lawyers

ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the 2026 edition of Unrivaled, its annual award recognizing 25 exceptional trial lawyers who are setting the standard for success in high-stakes litigation and impactful settlements.

Representing leading national, international, and regional law firms, this year's 25 honorees secured significant courtroom victories and favorable settlements across a wide range of practice areas, including antitrust, civil rights, consumer protection, contract disputes, intellectual property, products liability, securities, and shareholder litigation and other disputes. Honorees were selected based on at least two significant trial victories or favorable settlements achieved between January 2023 and February 2025, following a comprehensive review of nominations by Bloomberg Law's editors and litigation analysts.

The 2026 Unrivaled report continues Bloomberg Law's commitment to highlighting the lawyers shaping today's litigation landscape. This year's honorees share insights into the trial strategies, preparation, and teamwork behind some of the profession's most consequential victories, while also offering practical advice for the next generation of litigators. Across the report, honorees discuss the importance of mastering the facts, earning the trust of judges and juries, and adapting trial strategy as cases evolve.

"Great trial lawyers distinguish themselves not only through the outcomes they achieve, but through the preparation, judgment, and credibility they bring into the courtroom," said Lisa Helem, executive editor, Bloomberg Industry Group. "This year's Unrivaled honorees handled some of the most significant litigation in the country, demonstrating the strategic thinking and advocacy that define excellence in trial practice. Their experiences offer valuable lessons for litigators at every stage of their careers."

To view the full 2026 Unrivaled report and meet this year's honorees, visit https://aboutblaw.com/bmea.

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SOURCE Bloomberg Law