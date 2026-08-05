Bloomberg Law Spotlights Lawyers in 2026 40 Under 40 Program

News provided byBloomberg Law
Aug 05, 2026, 09:49 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law is proud to announce the 2026 honorees of They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40, recognizing the nation's most promising lawyers who are helping shape the future of the legal profession. The honorees represent a broad cross-section of practice areas, including antitrust, appellate, banking & finance, bankruptcy & restructuring, corporate governance, education, emerging technology transactions, health care and life sciences, intellectual property, litigation, mergers & acquisitions, privacy & cybersecurity, private equity, product liability, public finance, real estate, securities & shareholder actions, and tax.
"We're proud to recognize the sixth annual class of They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40 and celebrate the remarkable talent shaping the future of the legal profession," said Lisa Helem, executive editor, Bloomberg Industry Group. "This year's honorees are delivering exceptional results for clients while embracing new technologies, leading their teams, and strengthening their communities through service. Their accomplishments demonstrate that the next generation of legal leaders is already making a meaningful impact."
In addition to individual profiles of this year's honorees, the 2026 program explores how the next generation of legal leaders is navigating a profession being reshaped by artificial intelligence and evolving avenues for leadership, client service, and pro bono work. Honorees share how AI is influencing their strategic approach to practice, discuss their leadership styles, reflect on lessons from mentors, explain how pro bono work has shaped their careers, and define success in today's legal landscape. This year's class also includes 11 law firms and two companies making their first appearance in They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40.
Bloomberg Law subscribers can also access The 2026 40 Under 40 Honorees— By the Numbers, an interactive look at this year's class, along with What Past 40 Under 40 Honorees Want Young Lawyers to Know, featuring practical advice from previous honorees. The complete package featuring the 2026 honorees can be found at https://aboutblaw.com/bms1.
Bloomberg Law's 2026 class represents the future of the legal profession, bringing together accomplished attorneys who are advancing their clients' most significant matters while helping define what leadership looks like in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Introducing the 2026 honorees of They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40:
Antitrust
Josh Mahoney, Faegre Drinker
Aaron Chiu, Latham & Watkins
Appellate
Jo-Ann Sagar, Hogan Lovells
Parker Rider-Longmaid, Skadden
Banking & Finance
Nikolaus Caro, Davis Polk
Madalyn Miller, Gibson Dunn
Bankruptcy & Restructuring
Matthew Linder, White & Case
Adam Shpeen, Davis Polk
Corporate Governance
Cierra Cook, Wells Fargo
Education
Lauren Hartz, Jenner & Block
Emerging Technology Transactions
Peter Jones, Sullivan & Cromwell
Gabriel Silva, Simpson Thacher
Health Care and Life Sciences
Heath Ingram, Goodwin Procter
Intellectual Property
Charles Chen, Lola Blankets
Nitika Gupta Fiorella, Fish & Richardson
William H. Milliken, Sterne Kessler
Litigation
Andrew Todres, Ropes & Gray
Whitney O'Byrne, Morrison Foerster
Caitlin Halpern, Gibbs & Bruns
Katie Beran, Hausfeld
Donnie King, Akerman
Colleen Smith, Stris & Maher
Mergers & Acquisitions
Steven Li, Freshfields
Christine Kim, Clifford Chance
Leah Sauter, Latham & Watkins
Laura Estrada Vásquez, Baker McKenzie
Chelsea Darnell, Paul, Weiss
Anna Martini Pereira, Willkie Farr & Gallagher
Privacy & Cybersecurity
Christian Levis, Lowey Dannenberg
Private Equity
Brittany Sakowitz, Kirkland & Ellis
Neil Barlow, Clifford Chance
Product Liability
TaCara Harris, King & Spalding
Kara McBride, Lieff Cabraser
Public Finance
Charity Karanja, Butler Snow
Real Estate
Alejandro Arias, Holland & Knight
Freddie Akrouche, Goodwin Procter
Securities & Shareholder Actions
Michael Kahn, Gibson Dunn
Julia Malkina, Sullivan & Cromwell
Lina Tetelbaum, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
Tax
Jenny Speck, Vinson & Elkins
About Bloomberg Law
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SOURCE Bloomberg Law
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