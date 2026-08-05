Bloomberg Law Spotlights Lawyers in 2026 40 Under 40 Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law is proud to announce the 2026 honorees of They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40, recognizing the nation's most promising lawyers who are helping shape the future of the legal profession. The honorees represent a broad cross-section of practice areas, including antitrust, appellate, banking & finance, bankruptcy & restructuring, corporate governance, education, emerging technology transactions, health care and life sciences, intellectual property, litigation, mergers & acquisitions, privacy & cybersecurity, private equity, product liability, public finance, real estate, securities & shareholder actions, and tax.

"We're proud to recognize the sixth annual class of They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40 and celebrate the remarkable talent shaping the future of the legal profession," said Lisa Helem, executive editor, Bloomberg Industry Group. "This year's honorees are delivering exceptional results for clients while embracing new technologies, leading their teams, and strengthening their communities through service. Their accomplishments demonstrate that the next generation of legal leaders is already making a meaningful impact."

In addition to individual profiles of this year's honorees, the 2026 program explores how the next generation of legal leaders is navigating a profession being reshaped by artificial intelligence and evolving avenues for leadership, client service, and pro bono work. Honorees share how AI is influencing their strategic approach to practice, discuss their leadership styles, reflect on lessons from mentors, explain how pro bono work has shaped their careers, and define success in today's legal landscape. This year's class also includes 11 law firms and two companies making their first appearance in They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40.

Bloomberg Law subscribers can also access The 2026 40 Under 40 Honorees— By the Numbers, an interactive look at this year's class, along with What Past 40 Under 40 Honorees Want Young Lawyers to Know, featuring practical advice from previous honorees. The complete package featuring the 2026 honorees can be found at https://aboutblaw.com/bms1.

Bloomberg Law's 2026 class represents the future of the legal profession, bringing together accomplished attorneys who are advancing their clients' most significant matters while helping define what leadership looks like in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

Introducing the 2026 honorees of They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40:

Antitrust

Josh Mahoney, Faegre Drinker

Aaron Chiu, Latham & Watkins

Appellate

Jo-Ann Sagar, Hogan Lovells

Parker Rider-Longmaid, Skadden

Banking & Finance

Nikolaus Caro, Davis Polk

Madalyn Miller, Gibson Dunn

Bankruptcy & Restructuring

Matthew Linder, White & Case

Adam Shpeen, Davis Polk

Corporate Governance

Cierra Cook, Wells Fargo

Education

Lauren Hartz, Jenner & Block

Emerging Technology Transactions

Peter Jones, Sullivan & Cromwell

Gabriel Silva, Simpson Thacher

Health Care and Life Sciences

Heath Ingram, Goodwin Procter

Intellectual Property

Charles Chen, Lola Blankets

Nitika Gupta Fiorella, Fish & Richardson

William H. Milliken, Sterne Kessler

Litigation

Andrew Todres, Ropes & Gray

Whitney O'Byrne, Morrison Foerster

Caitlin Halpern, Gibbs & Bruns

Katie Beran, Hausfeld

Donnie King, Akerman

Colleen Smith, Stris & Maher

Mergers & Acquisitions

Steven Li, Freshfields

Christine Kim, Clifford Chance

Leah Sauter, Latham & Watkins

Laura Estrada Vásquez, Baker McKenzie

Chelsea Darnell, Paul, Weiss

Anna Martini Pereira, Willkie Farr & Gallagher

Privacy & Cybersecurity

Christian Levis, Lowey Dannenberg

Private Equity

Brittany Sakowitz, Kirkland & Ellis

Neil Barlow, Clifford Chance

Product Liability

TaCara Harris, King & Spalding

Kara McBride, Lieff Cabraser

Public Finance

Charity Karanja, Butler Snow

Real Estate

Alejandro Arias, Holland & Knight

Freddie Akrouche, Goodwin Procter

Securities & Shareholder Actions

Michael Kahn, Gibson Dunn

Julia Malkina, Sullivan & Cromwell

Lina Tetelbaum, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Tax

Jenny Speck, Vinson & Elkins

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law provides the content and technology legal professionals need to act decisively in a rapidly changing world. Trusted by law firms, corporations, and government agencies, the Bloomberg Law platform combines authoritative news, expert guidance, market intelligence, and advanced research tools to equip legal professionals with the insights they need to deliver guidance with confidence.

Bloomberg Law is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law