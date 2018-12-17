Bloomberg Law To Offer Complimentary Platform Access To Lawyers Alliance For New York

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law and Lawyers Alliance for New York today announced an agreement that provides Lawyers Alliance complimentary access to Bloomberg Law— an integrated online solution that incorporates practice tools, legal research, and legal intelligence. Lawyers Alliance, the leading provider of business and transactional legal services for nonprofit organizations and social enterprises that are improving the quality of life in New York City neighborhoods, will utilize Bloomberg Law to support its mission of helping nonprofits overcome the legal challenges they face when pursuing their missions.

"Bloomberg Law allows our staff to improve quality assistance to nonprofits in a way that saves time and money in our daily work," said Elizabeth Guggenheimer, Lawyers Alliance's Deputy Executive Director. "We applaud Bloomberg Law for supporting our pro bono efforts to provide legal assistance that strengthen the programs, finances, and operations of New York City nonprofits."

"We're gratified to be able to support the efforts of pro bono organizations like Lawyers Alliance," said Joe Breda, President, Bloomberg Law. "The broad array of tools and resources on Bloomberg Law delivers Lawyers Alliance a unique solution to meet the wide-ranging legal research and legal intelligence needs of their clients. We applaud the great work that Lawyers Alliance has done throughout the city over the past five decades and look forward to working collaboratively with its staff to maximize the value it gets from Bloomberg Law."

This agreement extends Bloomberg Law's commitment to supporting the needs of the pro bono legal community. Bloomberg Law has entered into similar agreements with D.C. Legal Aid and the D.C. Affordable Law Firm. For more information on Bloomberg Law, visit https://www.bna.com/bloomberglaw/.

About Lawyers Alliance for New York

Lawyers Alliance for New York is the leading provider of business and transactional legal services for nonprofit organizations and social enterprises that are improving the quality of life in New York City neighborhoods. By connecting lawyers, nonprofits, and communities, Lawyers Alliance for New York helps nonprofits to develop and provide housing, stimulate economic opportunity, improve urban health and education, promote community arts, and operate and advocate for vital programs that benefit low-income New Yorkers of all ages. Staff attorneys at Lawyers Alliance work with more than 1,900 volunteer attorneys to represent approximately 700 nonprofit clients on 1,200 matters each year and assists hundreds more through educational programs. For more information visit http://www.lawyersalliance.org/.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted content from Bloomberg BNA, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit www.bna.com/bloomberglaw.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law and Lawyers Alliance for New York

