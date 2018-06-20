Bloomberg Next And Workday To Host Forum On Preparing Tomorrow's Talent

ARLINGTON, Va., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Next and Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) today announced that they are co-hosting Tomorrow's Talent: A Forum for Business and Education Leaders, a one-day conference designed to help corporate HR, IT, and finance leaders plan for and address their organization's talent needs, and enhance collaboration with higher education leaders. The event takes place on Thursday, June 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Bloomberg L.P.'s headquarters in New York City. To request an invitation visit https://www.bna.com/tomorrows-talent/.

The Forum is the first of a series of 2018 executive-level conversations on the implications of workplace change for people, businesses, and public institutions that are being convened by Bloomberg Next. Conference participants will be the first to receive and discuss results from a talent strategies benchmarking survey conducted by Bloomberg Next with Workday. Full results will be released at the Forum.

"Tomorrow's Talent demonstrates our company's holistic approach to the Future of Work conversation," said Eric Wagner, Vice President for Content Strategy at Bloomberg Next. "The Forum connects senior decision-makers in key corporate roles with their peers in higher education for actionable discussions informed by substantive research and data. Forum attendees are shaping how their businesses, people, and institutions will thrive in an environment of change."

"Talent is one of a company's biggest competitive differentiators, so it's critical for us to find ways to close the skills gap and ensure new graduates and current employees are ready to evolve with the changing business landscape," said Leighanne Levensaler, senior vice president of corporate strategy, Workday and managing director and co-head, Workday Ventures. "At Workday, we care about the future of talent and are building technologies that will meet the needs of current and future workers, while bringing communities together to determine ways to attract and retain the workforce. Bloomberg Next's forum on 'Tomorrow's Talent' is a key next step to move the conversation toward action that enables the success of our workforces—now and in the future."

Featured speakers include:

Vala Afshar , Chief Digital Evangelist, Salesforce

, Chief Digital Evangelist, Salesforce Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou , Dean of the Desautels Faculty of Management, McGill University

, Dean of the Desautels Faculty of Management, Becky Frankiewicz , President, ManpowerGroup North America

, President, ManpowerGroup North America Joe Korngiebel , Chief Technology Officer, Workday

, Chief Technology Officer, Workday Crystal Hardie Langston , Chief Learning Officer and Head of the Specialty Hiring Program Experience, Vanguard

, Chief Learning Officer and Head of the Specialty Hiring Program Experience, Vanguard Lynne Rosansky , Provost, Bentley

Provost, Bentley Ellyn Shook , Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer, Accenture University

Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer, Accenture University Bryan Smith , SVP and Chief People Officer, NASDAQ

About Bloomberg Next

Bloomberg Next is the marketing services arm of Bloomberg Law, Bloomberg Tax, Bloomberg Government, and Bloomberg Environment. We connect leading brands with senior level professionals through content development, content marketing, and event production. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/next-marketing-services.

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Founded in 2005, Workday delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for the world's largest companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 50 enterprises have selected Workday.

