Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Announces Updates to Corporate Tax Analyzer

ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced updates to Corporate Tax Analyzer to reflect tax law changes and guidance through September 15, 2020.

The most recent updates include global intangible low-taxed income (GILTI) and foreign-derived intangible income (FDII) provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Final regulations for BEAT and §163(j) have also been updated in CTA. Additionally, the Taxpayer Certainty and Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 has been incorporated.

Corporate Tax Analyzer automates and manages complex federal corporate income tax attributes over multiple years and across multiple scenarios to enable "what if" analysis and comparisons. It allows users to achieve new efficiencies by calculating, tracking, and analyzing federal and corporate income tax attributes including net operating losses, carryforwards, and carrybacks.

"Corporate Tax Analyzer continues to provide value to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting customers in handling complex tax rules and streamlining workflows," said Evan Croen, vice president, Bloomberg Tax and Accounting. "We will continue to release updates and enhancements to Corporate Tax Analyzer to ensure users have access to the latest tax law changes and guidance."

