Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Expands Leased Assets Product To Support International Standards

ARLINGTON, Va., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the expansion of Advantage Leased Assets to include support for multinational organizations who need to comply with international accounting standards, in addition to ASC 842.

The expanded product includes functionality that allows companies to account for and report on their leased assets under the international standard IFRS 16. A new Foreign Exchange Rates feature supports multi-currency needs for multinational corporations managing assets located in countries around the world, simplifying the process for converting the lease value from local currency into a standard reporting currency such as U.S. dollars.

"We're excited to be able to expand to meet the needs of our customers who operate globally by introducing the IFRS 16 and Foreign Exchange Rates features," said Ken Crutchfield, senior vice president and general manager of technology solutions, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "With transparency for investors at the heart of IFRS 16 and ASC 842, it's critical that multinational companies have the right system in place as their lease liability starts appearing on their financial statements. The enhancements we are announcing today to Advantage Leased Assets will help our customers comply with confidence— wherever their operations are located."

Bloomberg Tax & Accouting's software solutions—Advantage Fixed Assets and Advantage Leased Assets—help companies manage a combined 100 million-plus assets worldwide. Advantage Leased Assets was recently named a top financial management solution in the 17th Annual American Business Awards

For more information about Advantage Leased Assets, visit http://onb-tax.com/rUJJ30ocFG1.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides comprehensive global research, news, and technology services enabling tax and accounting professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. For more information, visit https://pro.bloombergtax.com.

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help professionals simplify complex tax and accounting processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bloombergtaxtech.com/.

