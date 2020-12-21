Bloomberg Tax & Accounting President Lisa Fitzpatrick Recognized By Accounting Today As One Of 100 Most Influential People In Accounting

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that Accounting Today named Bloomberg Tax & Accounting President Lisa Fitzpatrick to the 2020 class of its Top 100 Most Influential People in accounting. The annual list highlights the thought leaders and change-makers who are shaping the accounting profession.

"I'm proud to lead a team that is committed to providing tax professionals the tools and information they need." Tweet this Lisa Fitzpatrick, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Accounting Today noted that "many of the 2020 Top 100 Most Influential People were predicting disruption in the accounting profession —particularly around technology, diversity and business models — long before the events of 2020 accelerated the upheaval." As president of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, Fitzpatrick leads the organization in its goals of building a vast, accurate, and constantly up-to-date repository of critical intelligence and analysis that covers the globe and leverages technology to deliver that content to users and practitioners.

"I'm honored to be recognized among those who are positively impacting our profession, and I'm proud to lead a team that is committed to providing tax professionals the tools and information they need to proactively plan and comply with constantly changing rules and regulations," said Fitzpatrick. "Smart contributions and hard work from across Bloomberg Tax & Accounting made this recognition possible."

The special report from Accounting Today featuring the 2020 Top 100 is available at https://www.accountingtoday.com/news/2020-top-100-people-extra-legacy.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax and accounting professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax & Accounting technology solutions streamline tax management processes and enable practitioners to tackle complex scenarios with up-to-date calculations, in-depth analytics, and projections so they can mitigate risk and maximize outcomes. For more information, visit pro.bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting