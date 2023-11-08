Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Provides Complimentary Access For Low Income Taxpayer Clinics

News provided by

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

08 Nov, 2023, 08:55 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that it is now offering complimentary access to Bloomberg Tax Research for attorneys and staff of Low Income Taxpayer Clinics (LITCs), providing clinics with access to expert-written analysis, tools and primary source information to resolve their clients' tax problems with the IRS.

Low Income Taxpayer Clinics assist low-income individuals who have a tax dispute with the IRS and provide education and outreach to individuals who speak English as a second language, ensuring the fairness and integrity of the tax system for these taxpayers. LITCs represent individuals before the IRS or in court on audits, appeals, tax collection matters, and other tax disputes. Services are provided for free or for a small fee.

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive coverage of federal, state, and international tax intelligence to help practitioners stay on top of constantly changing, complex tax laws and developments. These solutions enable practitioners to get timely, accurate, and in-depth information more efficiently. LITC staff will have access to expert analysis and practical guidance, timely tax news, practice tools, and links to primary sources including the full Internal Revenue Code.

"Bloomberg Tax & Accounting is proud to support the staff of LITCs as they provide high quality assistance to the individuals and families in need of tax dispute assistance," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Complimentary access to Bloomberg Tax's expert analysis, in-depth news, extensive primary source material, and actionable practitioner-developed tools will save LITC staff time and provide the perspectives and tools that are most relevant to their clients."

"We are grateful to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting for complimentary access to Bloomberg Tax Research," said Anna Gooch, Public Service Fellow and Qualified Tax Expert at the Center for Taxpayer Rights. "Access to high-quality research is critical to the work we do serving and educating thousands of low-income individuals."

LITC staff can learn more about Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and request access to the platform at http://onb-tax.com/QjLX50Q5s1S.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Also from this source

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes Top International Authors with 2023 Awards at IFA Congress

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes Top International Authors with 2023 Awards at IFA Congress

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced today its 2023 Author Awards for International Tax, which were presented at the International Fiscal Association ...
Newest Certified Implementer for Bloomberg Tax is BDO USA

Newest Certified Implementer for Bloomberg Tax is BDO USA

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and BDO USA, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, today announced that BDO is the newest member of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.