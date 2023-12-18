Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Recognizes 2023 State Tax Authors of the Year

Stephanie Lipinski Galland Receives Award for Distinguished Service in State and Local Tax

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the recipients of its 2023 author awards for outstanding practitioner contributions in state taxation, including the Franklin C. Latcham Award for Distinguished Service in State and Local Tax (SALT), which was given to Stephanie Lipinski Galland of Miles & Stockbridge.

Latcham Award recipient Stephanie Lipinski Galland has represented businesses before state and local taxing authorities in income, franchise, sales, use, and unclaimed properties matters for more than 30 years. As an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center, she is a key member of the teaching staff that offers a SALT Certification as part of the Master's (LLM) in Taxation program.

The State Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award went to the authors of the Tax Management Portfolio State Corporate Income Tax: Jaye Calhoun, partner, Kean Miller; Duane Dobson, director, Ryan, LLC; Mark L. Nachbar, principal, Ryan, LLC; and Arthur R. Rosen, senior counsel, McDermott Will & Emery. In this Portfolio, the authors provide practical guidance regarding how state corporate income taxes are imposed, calculated, and filed.

"We're honored to recognize the extraordinary work of authors Arthur R. Rosen, Duane Dobson, Jaye Calhoun, and Mark L. Nachbar, as well as celebrate Latcham Award winner Stephanie Lipinski Galland's many contributions to the state tax profession," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "These leading state tax practitioners deliver critical insights our customers value, and we are especially pleased to honor Stephanie and her contributions toward advancing the state and local tax profession."

The full list of winners and their biographical information is accessible at http://onb-tax.com/UCCo50QjfNZ.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

