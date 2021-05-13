Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Releases Enhanced Transfer Pricing Portfolio

ARLINGTON, Va., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced significant additions to Transfer Pricing: OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines, an updated Tax Management Portfolio that describes and interprets the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) transfer pricing guidelines. The updates to the Portfolio, which were authored by Samuel M. Maruca of Covington & Burling, Michael McDonald of Ernst & Young, and Jason M. Osbourn of Mayer Brown, reflect the substantial revision and expansion of the transfer pricing guidelines driven by the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) initiative.

"For any international tax professional working in the rapidly growing, cross-border dispute resolution arena, an understanding of the nuances of the OECD Transfer Pricing Guidelines is essential," said co-author Samuel Maruca. "We hope that the observations and commentary included in the latest revisions to this Portfolio will prove useful to, and provoke thought among, our fellow practitioners."

The updated guidelines were heavily influenced by transfer pricing developments in the United States, and the Portfolio details the discrepancies between those guidelines and the U.S. transfer pricing regulations. The enhanced Portfolio, which is currently available to subscribers on the Bloomberg Tax platform, now includes a chapter related to financial transactions.

"Given the tremendous changes to transfer pricing guidelines and increasing global economic pressures, these Portfolio authors give tax practitioners the practical perspectives and critical intelligence they need to navigate this complex and dynamic area of international tax," said Jean McCormick, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "The contributions to this Tax Management Portfolio reflect Bloomberg Tax's commitment to providing timely and authoritative insights based on real world expertise and applications. "

