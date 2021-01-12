Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's Adam Schrom Named One Of CPA Practice Advisor's "20 Under 40"

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that Product Lead Adam Schrom has been named to CPA Practice Advisor's "20 Under 40." Those recognized by the publication are "leading the way in developing the constantly evolving technology and firm processes that allow practitioners to be more productive, efficient and profitable, as they build practices that will endure and thrive."

Adam joined the company in 2018 as a member of the software product management organization. He now leads a team of subject matter experts that work with both product managers and clients to design, develop and deliver tax software products. Prior to his role with Bloomberg Tax & Accounting, Adam was a tax manager with PwC's Washington National Tax Services (WNTS) in its Washington, D.C. office.

"Adam plays an essential role in our product innovation and product development efforts," said Evan Croen, Vice President of Software, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "He is a key senior leader within the software organization whose expertise is greatly valued by our clients and a major contributor to our overall strategy."

