Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's Annabelle Gibson Named To CPA Practice Advisors' '20 Under 40' List

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that Annabelle Gibson, practice lead for U.S. income tax and IRS procedure in the federal tax team, was named to CPA Practice Advisor's 2019 '20 under 40 Top Influencers' list. The list honors those who are leading the way in developing the constantly evolving technology and firm processes that allow practitioners to be more productive, efficient, and profitable as they build practices that will endure and thrive. For more information about the honor, visit http://onb-tax.com/Brds50wy9nA.

Annabelle joined Bloomberg Tax & Accounting in 2014 and is currently responsible for developing and maintaining products covering a wide range of federal income tax issues as well as federal tax practice and procedure. This includes areas impacted by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, including qualified opportunity zones, and emerging issues such as cryptocurrency. In her previous role with the company, she was a key player on the team that expanded Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's state tax coverage of excise tax, tax administration, corporate income tax, and sales and use taxes.

"Annabelle is a strong contributor to Bloomberg Tax & Accounting and to the tax profession," said Benjamin Jung, director of the federal tax team. "We are fortunate to be able to leverage her knowledge and strong work ethic to provide the timeliest and most comprehensive tax analysis to our subscribers. Annabelle's efforts ensure that our subscribers have the practical guidance they need to make informed business decisions."

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides comprehensive global research, news, and technology services enabling tax and accounting professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax & Accounting technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help professionals simplify complex tax and accounting processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://pro.bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting