Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's Compliance Tracker Expands Global and Indirect Tax Capabilities

News provided by

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Nov 21, 2024, 08:45 ET

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced a significant expansion to its Compliance Tracker, a workflow tool available on Bloomberg Tax Research that enables tax professionals to track progress of their filing obligations paired with automation of the cumbersome, time-intensive process of tracking and gathering of deadlines and forms.

In response to customer feedback, Compliance Tracker users can now track and collaborate on filing activities for income tax obligations in over 200 countries. Additionally, Compliance Tracker now supports automated monthly VAT forms for more than 100 countries, as well as monthly sales and use forms for U.S. Sales & Use taxes.

Compliance Tracker ensures accurate and timely tax filings, reducing risk of non-compliance and penalties by incorporating trusted data compiled and maintained by Bloomberg Tax's in-house tax analysts, who continually track this information and update it in real-time if there are changes to dates or filing requirements.

"Bloomberg Tax's Compliance Tracker automates and streamlines the tracking of tax filing tasks, ensuring corporate tax professionals can efficiently meet various deadlines and requirements, thus saving time and reducing error risks," said Evan Croen, senior vice president of product, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "The latest enhancements allow Bloomberg Tax Research to deliver functionality critical to multinational companies and domestic indirect tax practitioners."

Learn more about Bloomberg Tax's Compliance Tracker tool at https://aboutbtax.com/bgjT.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

