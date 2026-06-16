Bloomberg Tax Adds EY US to Certified Implementer Program

ARLINGTON, Va., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced that Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy and transactions, and consulting services, has joined the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program (CIP). As a member of the program, EY US will provide its clients with implementation and optimization support for Bloomberg Tax Provision, Bloomberg Tax Workpapers and Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets, enhancing their businesses' overall tax technology framework.

As a certified implementer, EY US will leverage its extensive experience to help companies design and document processes, manage data transformation, and automate tax calculations and reporting. By integrating Bloomberg Tax's solutions into their existing corporate tax functions, clients will be better equipped to navigate complexities, staffing challenges, and time constraints.

"As a leading professional services firm, EY is excited to work with Bloomberg Tax as a Certified Implementer for Bloomberg Tax Provision, Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets, and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers," said Coskun Cavusoglu, EY Americas Financial Services Tax Technology and Transformation Leader. "As organizations continue to streamline efficiency and embrace transformation, our teams are here to help by outfitting clients with tailored solutions and the effective use of Bloomberg Tax Provision and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers."

"We are thrilled to welcome EY to our Certified Implementer Program for Bloomberg Tax Provision, Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets, and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers," said Evan Croen, Head of Bloomberg Tax. "Their deep industry knowledge and global reach will be invaluable to our shared clients, ensuring they can fully leverage our technology to streamline their tax processes and achieve greater efficiency. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing our customers with a world-class network of support."

Bloomberg Tax Provision is a comprehensive software solution that allows tax professionals to accurately forecast and calculate their tax provisions for financial statements. The integrated platform is designed for easy implementation and ensures that all outputs are audit-ready, helping to manage risk and increase efficiency.

Bloomberg Tax Workpapers is a cloud-based tool that combines automated data transformation with the familiar flexibility of a spreadsheet, streamlining the end-to-end workpaper process with built-in tax guidance and controls.

Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets is an enterprise capital asset management solution that enables companies to optimize the depreciation of their fixed assets regardless of volume or complexity. The software provides full controls to reduce risk features automated data flows and reporting capabilities that save users time and maximize their company's savings.

EY US joins a distinguished group of firms in the Bloomberg Tax Certified Implementer Program. For more information about the program, please visit https://aboutbtax.com/bl12.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help tax and accounting professionals navigate a complex global landscape. By combining practitioner-driven insights with intelligent, AI-powered tools, we provide the expertise you need to ensure compliance, streamline workflows, and drive strategic decision-making. Our integrated solutions simplify intricate calculations and adapt to changing regulations in real time, empowering your organization to mitigate risk, optimize tax strategies, and achieve measurable results with confidence and precision.

Bloomberg Tax is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax