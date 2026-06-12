Bloomberg Tax Report Examines Growing Debate Over State Data Center Tax Incentives

ARLINGTON, Va., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today released a special report examining the growing scrutiny surrounding state tax incentives for data centers, as lawmakers weigh the economic benefits of attracting large-scale technology investment against mounting concerns over energy demand and state budget pressures.

The report explores how states are reevaluating incentives designed to attract data center development, including sales tax exemptions for equipment and servers. This year, 28 of the 38 states offering some form of data center tax incentive considered legislation to scale back or eliminate those benefits. Despite increased scrutiny, the report finds the incentives are likely to remain a key economic development tool as states compete for investment tied to artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure expansion.

Designed for corporate tax departments, tax advisers, law firms, and government affairs professionals, the report provides analysis and practical guidance to help organizations navigate the rapidly evolving policy landscape surrounding data center investment.

The report includes:

An analysis examining the political and fiscal debate over state data center tax incentives and the likelihood of renewed legislative battles in 2027

An expert Insight detailing the scale of capital investment underway in data centers and outlining strategies for optimizing federal and state tax benefits

An infographic and state-by-state map highlighting about two dozen of the 38 states currently offering data center tax incentives, with data from BloombergNEF research

Access points to Bloomberg Tax's Data Centers Watch resource hub, including chart builders covering sales and use taxes, property taxes, and credits and incentives

To download the report, visit https://aboutbtax.com/bl1k.

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For more information, visit bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax