Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum to Examine AI, Policy Shifts, and Global Tax Risk

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax will host its annual Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum, "Navigating the New Tax Era: AI, Policy Shifts, and Global Risks" on June 16 in New York City.

Regulatory pressure, geopolitical volatility, and AI-driven disruption are reshaping tax functions and redefining priorities for tax leaders. Expert panels and interactive sessions will provide strategic insights into the technologies, policies, and trends shaping the next era of tax leadership. Up to 1.7 hours of CPE credit will be available.

In the first panel, "Latest Post-OBBBA Guidance and What's Next," industry practitioners and analysts will unpack the latest guidance on key provisions from last year's tax legislation and examine emerging tax planning opportunities and challenges. Panelists Watson McLeish (Senior Vice President for Tax Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce), Caroline Ochital (Head of Tax North America, Siemens Healthineers), Teisha Ruggiero (Detailee, Office of the International Tax Counsel, U.S. Department of the Treasury), and Anna Taylor (Managing Principal, Tax Policy Group, Washington National Tax, Deloitte) will also examine state conformity challenges and discuss tax policy developments on the horizon.

The next panel, "Emerging Technologies and AI Integration," will examine how AI is being implemented in practice for tax compliance, provisioning, and risk management. Panelists Ramya Bala (Global Tax Technology Leader, EisnerAmper), Vikesh Patel (Director, Tax Technology, Home Depot), Ayrin Santoso (Tax Operations Director, OpenAI), and Christopher Waluk (Tax Knowledge Management Practice Leader, KPMG) will explore the unexpected benefits and challenges of AI adoption and share lessons from early adopters on how AI is reshaping tax strategy, driving compliance, reducing costs, and delivering measurable ROI.

Tax authorities worldwide are aggressively adopting AI and machine learning to sharpen their enforcement capabilities. In this new era of scrutiny, tax executives must prioritize data integrity, audit trails, and proactive, technology-enabled compliance strategies. In the event's final panel, "AI in Tax: Navigating Enforcement, Global Risk, and Responsible Use," panelists Harry Chavis (Special Agent in Charge, NY Field Office, IRS Criminal Investigations), Gilda Daumichen (Head of Tax, VTEX), Guy Ficco (Senior Investigator, Kostelanetz and former Chief of Criminal Investigation, IRS), and Danny Werfel (Executive in Residence, Johns Hopkins School of Government and Policy, and former IRS Commissioner) will discuss new enforcement trends and case studies in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America.

"As tax departments face growing complexity from shifting legislation, global enforcement activity, and rapid advances in AI, access to trusted expertise has never been more important," said Evan Croen, head of Bloomberg Tax. "Bloomberg Tax is proud to bring together industry leaders and innovators to share actionable insights and practical strategies that help businesses navigate change and make informed decisions with confidence."

For more information and to register, visit https://aboutbtax.com/blZv.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help tax and accounting professionals navigate a complex global landscape. By combining practitioner-driven insights with intelligent, AI-powered tools, we provide the expertise you need to ensure compliance, streamline workflows, and drive strategic decision-making. Our integrated solutions simplify intricate calculations and adapt to changing regulations in real time, empowering your organization to mitigate risk, optimize tax strategies, and achieve measurable results with confidence and precision.

Bloomberg Tax is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax