Bloomberg Tax AI Assistant Wins 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax announced today that its Bloomberg Tax AI Assistant has been named a winner of the 2025 CPA Practice Advisor Technology Innovation Award. The prestigious award recognizes pioneering technologies that enhance efficiency, productivity, and profitability for accounting professionals. The Bloomberg Tax AI Assistant was selected from a competitive field of 41 entries by an independent advisory panel of industry experts.

The Bloomberg Tax AI Assistant is designed to transform how tax professionals work by providing quick, grounded answers and practitioner-developed resources. By leveraging generative AI, the tool allows users to ask complex tax research questions in natural language and receive comprehensive, expert-informed responses. This innovation helps professionals move beyond manual research, freeing them to focus on high-value strategic analysis and client advisory. The platform is built on a foundation of proprietary, expert-written content from Bloomberg Tax's renowned team of over 250 experienced practitioners.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from CPA Practice Advisor, which validates our commitment to developing cutting-edge solutions that address the real-world challenges tax professionals face," said Evan Croen, Head of Bloomberg Tax. "The Bloomberg Tax AI Assistant empowers our customers to work more efficiently and confidently by providing context-rich answers they can trust. This award is a testament to the hard work of our team in creating a tool that not only enhances productivity but also paves the way for the future of tax research and our suite of solutions."

The Technology Innovation Awards are a hallmark of excellence within the accounting profession, celebrating new and significantly improved technologies that benefit practitioners and their clients. The selection of Bloomberg Tax AI Assistant underscores its impact on streamlining research workflows and improving the accuracy and speed of tax-related inquiries.

For more information about Bloomberg Tax AI Assistant and to schedule a demo, please visit: https://aboutbtax.com/bjXj.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax