Bloomberg Tax And Grant Thornton LLP To Explore California's Taxes, Trade & Technology At May 3 San Francisco Executive Workshop

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax and Grant Thornton LLP today announced that they are cohosting an executive-level workshop – Future Ready Business: Operating in a Changing Landscape – that will bring together business leaders to discuss how tax reform and trade could impact California's economy and its technology sector. The event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, at the San Francisco offices of Bloomberg L.P. For additional event information and to request an invitation, please visit https://www.bna.com/sanfranciscoexecutiveworkshop/.

The workshop will examine the effect on federal tax reform and other economic tailwinds on California's economy — along with the prospect of the state's own tax overhaul. Economists will weigh in on the impact of taxes and trade and how the state can maintain its leadership in technology given the threat from protectionist policies, including potential NAFTA withdrawal and the imposition of tariffs.

"We are convening Bay Area business leaders to explore the prospects for economic growth in California – and how policies put forth by the administration could impact the state's renaissance," said Darren McKewen, president, Bloomberg Tax. "State policy experts and business leaders will bring a wealth of valuable perspectives to the table as they examine the business trends shaping California's economy—and what companies need to know to be successful in this dynamic business climate."

"Tax reform is significantly transforming the way companies are being taxed – and business leaders in California are racing to analyze and model a strategy that aligns with the new tax code," said Dana Lance, State and Local Tax (SALT) practice leader for Grant Thornton's Greater Bay Area. "This workshop will help provide Bay Area executives insight into opportunities to create an effective strategy for the new tax law."

Confirmed workshop speakers include:

Scott Anderson , executive vice president, chief economist, Bank of the West

, executive vice president, chief economist, Bank of the West Francois Chadwick, vice president, tax and accounting, Uber

Lanhee Chen, David and Diane Steffy Research Fellow, director of domestic policy studies and lecturer in the Public Policy Program, The Hoover Institution, Stanford University

Ted Egan , chief economist, City and County of San Francisco

, chief economist, City and County of Melinda Franklin , managing director, corporate and government affairs, Western Region, United Airlines

, managing director, corporate and government affairs, Western Region, United Airlines Dana Lance , partner and Greater Bay Area SALT practice leader, Grant Thornton

, partner and Greater Bay Area SALT practice leader, William Lee , chief economist, The Milken Institute

, chief economist, The Milken Institute Tony Perazzo , Greater Bay Area managing partner and California market leader, Grant Thornton

The workshop is part of Future Ready Business: Washington Impact, a programming series presented by Bloomberg Tax and Grant Thornton to help organizations understand and prepare for sweeping tax and regulatory policy changes. With hundreds of reporters and editors tracking the Washington policy process, Bloomberg Tax covers every detail that matters to your business and provides the in-depth analysis that helps you understand the implications. And with nearly 100 years of business advice, Grant Thornton LLP is your partner for converting insights into strategy and advantage.

