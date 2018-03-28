Bloomberg Tax And Grant Thornton LLP To Explore Key Issues Facing Atlanta Economy At April 17 Executive Workshop

ARLINGTON, Va., March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax and Grant Thornton LLP today announced that they are cohosting an executive-level workshop – Future Ready Business: Operating in a Changing Landscape – that will bring together business leaders to examine the most pressing tax issues impacting the Atlanta economy. The event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 17 at Atlanta's Mandarin Oriental hotel. For additional event information and to request an invitation, please visit https://www.bna.com/atlantaexecutiveworkshop.

Raphael Bostic, president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, will provide an outlook on the current of state of the economy and key indicators to gauge the region's business climate. The workshop will also feature Atlanta business and finance leaders discussing the implications of the Tax Cuts & Jobs Act of 2017 for corporations and how the current economic climate will impact Atlanta's real estate and jobs markets.

"Atlanta's top business executives and policy experts will provide attendees insights and analysis surrounding the issues that will shape Atlanta's economy in the year ahead," said Darren McKewen, president, Bloomberg Tax. "Corporations that don't want to get caught off guard as Capitol Hill and the administration usher in a slew of new laws and regulations affecting business will find this workshop to be of tremendous value."

"The new tax legislation has transformed almost everything about business operations and tax planning. Companies are racing to calculate the tax impact of these changes for their financial statements," said Jim Brady, chief operating officer of Grant Thornton. "This workshop will provide Atlanta-based executives insight into opportunities created by tax reform."

Confirmed workshop speakers include:

Art Beattie , executive vice president and chief financial officer, Southern Company

, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Southern Company Raphael Bostic , president and chief executive officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

, president and chief executive officer, Federal Reserve Bank of Jim Brady , chief operating officer, Grant Thornton

, chief operating officer, Thomas J. Cunningham , chief economist, Metro Atlanta Chamber

, chief economist, Metro Atlanta Chamber Christopher Marinac , director of Research, FIG Partners

, director of Research, FIG Partners David Sites , partner, International Tax Services, Grant Thornton

, partner, International Tax Services, Mark Vitner , managing director and senior economist, Wells Fargo

The workshop is part of Future Ready Business: Washington Impact, a programming series presented by Bloomberg Tax and Grant Thornton to help organizations understand and prepare for sweeping tax and regulatory policy changes. With hundreds of reporters and editors tracking the Washington policy process, Bloomberg Tax covers every detail that matters to your business and provides the in-depth analysis that helps you understand the implications. And with nearly 100 years of business advice, Grant Thornton LLP is your partner for converting insights into strategy and advantage.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renowned Tax Management PortfoliosTM with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help practitioners simplify complex processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/tax/.

About Grant Thornton LLP

Founded in Chicago in 1924, Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd, one of the world's leading organizations of independent audit, tax and advisory firms. Grant Thornton, which has revenues in excess of $1.7 billion and operates 59 offices, works with a broad range of dynamic publicly and privately held companies, government agencies, financial institutions, and civic and religious organizations.

"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions. Please see grantthornton.com for further details.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bloomberg-tax-and-grant-thornton-llp-to-explore-key-issues-facing-atlanta-economy-at-april-17-executive-workshop-300620571.html

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax; Grant Thornton LLP

Related Links

https://www.bna.com/tax/

https://www.grantthornton.com/

