Bloomberg Tax Announces 2017 Outstanding Author Awards In Federal Taxation

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced the 2017 recipients for outstanding authorship in federal taxation and the Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax. Candy Ridgway of Jones Day was this year's recipient of the Silverstein Award, named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios, for his long standing contributions to the field of tax. The outstanding authors of the year were Alan Tawshunsky of Tawshunsky Law Firm PLLC and Jim Calvin of Deloitte Tax LLP.

Alan Tawshunsky received the Federal Tax Portfolio Author of the Year award for his work on Tax Management Portfolio 381-5th: Statutory Stock Options, which details the structure of and tax rules regarding incentive stock options and employee stock purchase plans. Jim Calvin was recognized as the 2017 Federal Tax Contributor of the year for his article "When (and If) Income Is Realized From Bitcoin Chain-Splits," which was featured in Tax Management Memorandum. His insightful article provides a thoughtful review of the federal income tax consequences relating to bitcoin chain-splits.

"We are so pleased to recognize the tremendous contributions of these highly respected tax practitioners," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, Vice President and General Manager of Bloomberg Tax. "With the recent passing of Leonard Silverstein, acknowledging their dedication to the profession pays tribute to Leonard's legacy. Candace, Alan, and Jim are esteemed federal tax professionals, and their work exemplifies the high standards of excellence that Leonard established and we continue to deliver to our subscribers."

Silverstein Award recipient Candace Ridgway is a partner at Jones Day. She has extensive experience handling corporate transactional tax issues, particularly relating to spin-offs and distressed business workouts. She is the author or coauthor of four Tax Management Portfolios and has written a number of memoranda and articles on spin-offs and corporate reorganization and bankruptcy issues for Bloomberg Tax.

"I am honored to receive this award, and very proud to have been associated for so many years with Leonard and his "baby," the Tax Management Portfolio series," said Ridgway. "I, like so many of us who knew Leonard, will miss his wisdom and kindness."

Alan Tawshunsky's experience includes a decade at prominent law firms in Washington, D.C. and 20 years of experience in senior positions at the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department. In that capacity, he supervised the employee benefits lawyers in the National Office of IRS Chief Counsel and played a leading role in the preparation of regulations and other IRS and Treasury guidance on all aspects of employee benefits.

"It is a great honor to receive this award from Bloomberg Tax," said Tawshunsky. "Practitioners rely on the Tax Management Portfolio series to provide in-depth explanations of many of the most complex provisions of the Internal Revenue Code and I am very pleased to have contributed to the series."

Jim Calvin is a tax partner with Deloitte Tax LLP, specializing in financial transactions, compensation planning, wealth transfer, insurance products, corporate, partnership, and international taxation. He is the author of the forthcoming Tax Management Portfolio, "Taxation of Cryptocurrencies."

"I am grateful to be able to contribute to Bloomberg Tax, and honored to receive the Federal Tax Contributor of the Year award," said Calvin. "The federal income taxation of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has become top of mind for institutional and individual investors, and platforms like Bloomberg Tax facilitate knowledge sharing and spark meaningful conversations. I'm privileged to work alongside an exceptional group of technical peers and mentors within and outside Deloitte."



The awards were presented at Bloomberg Tax's reception on Friday, May 11 at the American Bar Association Section on Taxation May Meeting in Washington, D.C. The authors' contributions are part of Bloomberg Tax, for which a free product trial is available at http://www.bna.com/taxandaccounting/.

