Bloomberg Tax Announces 2023 Recipients of Outstanding Author Awards for Estates, Gifts, and Trusts

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

24 Jan, 2024, 09:44 ET

Carol A. Harrington of McDermott Will & Emery Awarded Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Tax

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced the 2023 honorees of its awards for outstanding authorship in estates, gifts, and trusts and the recipient of the 2022 Leonard L. Silverstein Award for Distinguished Service in Estates, Gifts, and Trusts Taxation. The awards were presented at a dinner during the 58th Annual Heckerling Institute on Estate Planning, which took place in Orlando from January 8-12.

Carol A. Harrington of McDermott Will & Emery was the 2023 recipient of the Silverstein Award, named after the founder of the Tax Management Portfolios. Carol was honored for her contributions to the Tax Management Portfolios, as well as the wealth planning community. She has not only been the long-term author of 850 T.M., Generation-Skipping Transfer (GST) Tax, but is also considered the national authority on generation-skipping transfer tax. Carol has authored numerous Bloomberg Tax Portfolios and has consistently demonstrated dedication to ensuring that this Portfolio remains the leading authority on the generation-skipping transfer tax. Additionally, Carol's many contributions to the wealth planning community have made her a pillar of thought leadership.

David Rosen, Brian O'Connor, and Christopher Davidson received the Bloomberg Tax Portfolio Authors of the Year Award for their work on Portfolio 880 T.M., Family Offices. Given that the family offices address distinct matters involving income, estate and gift taxes, and charitable planning, this new Portfolio provides in-depth perspectives on the implications of income tax matters affecting the formation and operation of the various entities comprising the family office, tax issues that are generally relevant to the owners of family office entities, and the taxation of investments held by the family office and related entities.

Jennifer Goode is the winner of the Bloomberg Tax Contributor of the Year Award for her article The Best Laid Plans: How Divorce Can Impact SLAT Planning and Why a Postnuptial Agreement May Be Your Best Option. Jennifer's contribution to Bloomberg Tax Estates, Gifts & Trusts Journal provides technical and practical insights, illustrating the many issues that can arise from this popular planning technique. This compelling article is timely as an excellent resource for the wealth planning community as we inch nearer to the sunset of the increased basic exclusion amount at the end of 2025.

"Bloomberg Tax & Accounting is proud to honor these leading practitioners for their work that greatly benefits Bloomberg Tax customers as well as the estate, gifts, and trusts field," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "The expertise and practical perspectives shared by Carol, David, Brian, Christopher, and Jennifer represent thought leadership at the highest level."

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

