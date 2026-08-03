Bloomberg Tax Introduces the Next Generation of Bloomberg Tax Provision

New capabilities help corporate tax teams manage increasingly complex global tax provisions with greater flexibility, transparency, and efficiency

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced the next generation of Bloomberg Tax Provision, delivering significant enhancements that help corporate tax teams manage increasingly complex global tax reporting. The latest release expands support for multinational organizations with new global provision capabilities, enhanced interim reporting, greater reporting flexibility, and productivity improvements that simplify the preparation and review of income tax provisions.

As companies expand into new jurisdictions and reporting requirements become more complex, tax departments need technology that can scale alongside the business. The next generation of Bloomberg Tax Provision enables tax teams to manage more sophisticated global income tax provisions with enhanced rate reconciliation, multi-currency reporting, detailed interim calculations, and an intuitive user experience while maintaining audit-ready calculations throughout the provision process.

"Tax professionals today are expected to navigate growing global complexity while providing greater strategic insight to their organizations," said Evan Croen, head of Bloomberg Tax. "Meeting those expectations requires more than automating individual tasks. It requires technology that helps professionals manage complexity through connected workflows while giving them confidence in every calculation. The next generation of Bloomberg Tax Provision reflects that vision."

Unlike spreadsheet-based processes and conventional provision systems that rely on manual tie-outs, Bloomberg Tax Provision embeds ASC 740 logic directly into the platform so that calculations, rate reconciliations, and reporting remain continuously aligned throughout the provision process.

The latest enhancements include:

Expanded global tax provision capabilities, including support for multinational reporting, non-U.S. statutory tax rates, and multi-currency reporting

Detailed interim reporting that enables tax teams to accurately calculate, analyze, and report tax provisions throughout the fiscal year to support more timely financial reporting and proactive tax planning

Improved productivity and review workflows, including the ability to open multiple Tax Provision tabs simultaneously to compare current and prior-year provisions, review calculations, and validate data

Embedded AI-powered Tax Research Assistant, providing trusted Bloomberg Tax research and ASC 740 guidance directly within the provision workflow

As part of the Bloomberg Tax Suite of Solutions, Bloomberg Tax Provision brings together trusted tax research, AI-powered capabilities, and connected workflow technology to help tax professionals improve accuracy, reduce manual effort, and focus on higher-value strategic work.

For more information about Bloomberg Tax Provision, visit https://aboutbtax.com/bmsa.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to help tax and accounting professionals navigate a complex global landscape. By combining practitioner-driven insights with intelligent, AI-powered tools, we provide the expertise you need to ensure compliance, streamline workflows, and drive strategic decision-making. Our integrated solutions simplify intricate calculations and adapt to changing regulations in real time, empowering your organization to mitigate risk, optimize tax strategies, and achieve measurable results with confidence and precision.

Bloomberg Tax is part of Bloomberg Industry Group, an affiliate of Bloomberg L.P., a global leader in business and financial information, data, news, and insights.

For more information, visit bloombergtax.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax