Bloomberg Tax Leadership Forum Provides Insights on Global Tax Reform

ARLINGTON, Va., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting held its annual Leadership Forum yesterday, June 4, in London. The event, Global Tax Reform – Are We There Yet?, featured forward-looking discussions with a collection of esteemed speakers delving into the intricacies of ongoing global tax reform. Register here to watch a replay of the event on June 11 at 1:00 PM ET: https://aboutbtax.com/bee5.

The agenda for the Tax Leadership Forum focused on practical takeaways from the ongoing process of implementing the OECD's two Pillar approach, which introduced significant changes to international tax rules for multinational companies.

Corporate tax leaders and their advisors gathered for a keynote panel reflecting on the state of affairs of global tax reform, including Pillar One. Speakers Benjamin Angel, Director for Direct Taxation, EU Commission; Timothy Power, Chair, Committee on Fiscal Affairs, OECD; and Achim Pross, Deputy Director, Center for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD; shared opinions on the current state of the reform process.

This was followed by a panel discussion highlighting the progress of Pillar Two implementation across major economies and in low tax jurisdictions. Speakers Anne Gordon, Vice President of International Tax Policy, National Foreign Trade Council; Dr. Kunka Petkova, Advisor, International Taxation, German Ministry of Finance; and Dr. Markus Schneider, International Tax Director, Bayer AG; discussed the current key challenges facing companies implementing Pillar Two, as well as practical considerations and challenges relating to risks, compliance, reporting, M&A, and restructuring transactions.

"This year's Tax Leadership Forum provides expert insights for tax professionals who are navigating the complexities and implications of the OECD's new two-pillar approach to international tax rules," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "With over 130 countries agreeing to significant changes aimed at curbing tax competition and cross-border avoidance, this Forum is timely for multinationals and their advisors, who are seeking to understand these reforms and determine how to effectively comply with them."

