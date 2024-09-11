Bloomberg Tax Predicts More Moderate Inflation Rates for 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting released its 2025 Projected U.S. Tax Rates, which indicate inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase 2.8% from 2024. This is about half the increase in 2024, and a significant drop from the 7.1% increase in 2023. The full report is available at: https://aboutbtax.com/bfzW.

Bloomberg Tax's annual Projected U.S. Tax Rates Report provides early, accurate notice of the potential tax savings that could be realized due to increases in deduction limitations, upward adjustments to tax brackets, and increases to numerous other key thresholds.

The report accounts for changes made under the SECURE 2.0 Act that affect tax planning for corporate taxpayers in certain industries. They include an increase in the threshold amount for qualified salary reduction arrangements under §408(p) from $5,000 to $5,100 and an increase in the qualified long-term care distribution amount under §401(a) from $2,500 to $2,600.

This year's report projects that several key deductions for taxpayers will see notable year-over-year increases, with the foreign earned income exclusion increasing from $126,500 to $130,000, and the annual exclusion for gifts increasing from $18,000 to $19,000, thereby allowing taxpayers to increase their gifts without tax implications.

"Year after year, our annual report equips tax professionals and taxpayers with crucial forecasts to prepare for the forthcoming year, ahead of the IRS's official declaration," said Heather Rothman, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "As inflation continues to impact the tax code, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting offers the research and tools to solve day-to-day workflow issues by providing intelligence exactly where users need it."

The updated rates flow directly into Bloomberg Tax's innovative software solutions including Bloomberg Tax Provision, Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets, and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers. This is an example of the power and efficiency of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's integrated suite of solutions, which modernizes the corporate tax process, from data collection to tax calculations that power key deliverable.

Other key adjustments, with comparisons of the 2024 amounts and 2025 projections, include:

Individual Income Tax Rate Brackets

Married Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses

2024 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

Projected 2025 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

10% - $0 to $23,200

10% - $0 to $23,850

12% - Over $23,200 to $94,300

12% - Over $23,850 to $96,950

22% - Over $94,300 to $201,050

22% - Over $96,950 to $206,700

24% - Over $201,050 to $383,900

24% - Over $206,700 to $394,600

32% - Over $383,900 to $487,450

32% - Over $394,600 to $501,050

35% - Over $487,450 to $731,200

35% - Over $501,050 to $751,600

37% - Over $731,200

37% - Over $751,600

Unmarried Individuals (other than Surviving Spouses and Heads of Households)

2024 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

Projected 2025 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges

10% - $0 to $11,600

10% - $0 to $11,925

12% - Over $11,600 to $47,150

12% - Over $11,925 to $48,475

22% - Over $47,150 to $100,525

22% - Over $48,475 to $103,350

24% - Over $100,525 to $191,950

24% - Over $103,350 to $197,300

32% - Over $191,950 to $243,725

32% - Over $197,300 to $250,525

35% - Over $243,725 to $609,350

35% - Over $250,525 to $626,350

37% - Over $609,350

37% - Over $626,350

Standard Deduction

Filing Status

2024

Standard Deduction

Projected 2025

Standard Deduction

Married Filing Jointly/Surviving
Spouses

$29,200

$30,000

Heads of Household

$21,900

$22,500

All Other Taxpayers

$14,600

$15,000

Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)

Filing Status

2024

AMT Exemption Amount

Projected 2025

AMT Exemption Amount

Married Filing Jointly/Surviving
Spouses

$133,300

$137,000

Unmarried Individuals

(other than Surviving Spouses)

$85,700

$88,100

Married Filing Separately

$66,650

$68,500

Estates and Trusts

$29,900

$30,700

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax

