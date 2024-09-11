Bloomberg Tax Predicts More Moderate Inflation Rates for 2025

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting released its 2025 Projected U.S. Tax Rates, which indicate inflation-adjusted amounts in the tax code will increase 2.8% from 2024. This is about half the increase in 2024, and a significant drop from the 7.1% increase in 2023. The full report is available at: https://aboutbtax.com/bfzW.

Bloomberg Tax's annual Projected U.S. Tax Rates Report provides early, accurate notice of the potential tax savings that could be realized due to increases in deduction limitations, upward adjustments to tax brackets, and increases to numerous other key thresholds.

The report accounts for changes made under the SECURE 2.0 Act that affect tax planning for corporate taxpayers in certain industries. They include an increase in the threshold amount for qualified salary reduction arrangements under §408(p) from $5,000 to $5,100 and an increase in the qualified long-term care distribution amount under §401(a) from $2,500 to $2,600.

This year's report projects that several key deductions for taxpayers will see notable year-over-year increases, with the foreign earned income exclusion increasing from $126,500 to $130,000, and the annual exclusion for gifts increasing from $18,000 to $19,000, thereby allowing taxpayers to increase their gifts without tax implications.

"Year after year, our annual report equips tax professionals and taxpayers with crucial forecasts to prepare for the forthcoming year, ahead of the IRS's official declaration," said Heather Rothman, Vice President, Analysis & Content, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "As inflation continues to impact the tax code, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting offers the research and tools to solve day-to-day workflow issues by providing intelligence exactly where users need it."

The updated rates flow directly into Bloomberg Tax's innovative software solutions including Bloomberg Tax Provision, Bloomberg Tax Fixed Assets, and Bloomberg Tax Workpapers. This is an example of the power and efficiency of Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's integrated suite of solutions, which modernizes the corporate tax process, from data collection to tax calculations that power key deliverable.

Other key adjustments, with comparisons of the 2024 amounts and 2025 projections, include:

Individual Income Tax Rate Brackets

Married Filing Jointly and Surviving Spouses 2024 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges Projected 2025 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges 10% - $0 to $23,200 10% - $0 to $23,850 12% - Over $23,200 to $94,300 12% - Over $23,850 to $96,950 22% - Over $94,300 to $201,050 22% - Over $96,950 to $206,700 24% - Over $201,050 to $383,900 24% - Over $206,700 to $394,600 32% - Over $383,900 to $487,450 32% - Over $394,600 to $501,050 35% - Over $487,450 to $731,200 35% - Over $501,050 to $751,600 37% - Over $731,200 37% - Over $751,600

Unmarried Individuals (other than Surviving Spouses and Heads of Households) 2024 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges Projected 2025 Tax Rate Bracket Income Ranges 10% - $0 to $11,600 10% - $0 to $11,925 12% - Over $11,600 to $47,150 12% - Over $11,925 to $48,475 22% - Over $47,150 to $100,525 22% - Over $48,475 to $103,350 24% - Over $100,525 to $191,950 24% - Over $103,350 to $197,300 32% - Over $191,950 to $243,725 32% - Over $197,300 to $250,525 35% - Over $243,725 to $609,350 35% - Over $250,525 to $626,350 37% - Over $609,350 37% - Over $626,350

Standard Deduction

Filing Status 2024 Standard Deduction Projected 2025 Standard Deduction Married Filing Jointly/Surviving

Spouses $29,200 $30,000 Heads of Household $21,900 $22,500 All Other Taxpayers $14,600 $15,000

Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)

Filing Status 2024 AMT Exemption Amount Projected 2025 AMT Exemption Amount Married Filing Jointly/Surviving

Spouses $133,300 $137,000 Unmarried Individuals (other than Surviving Spouses) $85,700 $88,100 Married Filing Separately $66,650 $68,500 Estates and Trusts $29,900 $30,700

