Bloomberg Tax Provision Awarded Best in Biz Award for Enterprise Product of the Year - Financial Software

ARLINGTON, Va. , Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting announced today that its Bloomberg Tax Provision product has been named a Silver winner in the Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category for the Best in Biz Awards, released in late December 2023.

Now in its 13th year, Best in Biz Awards is the only business awards program judged by independent panels of prominent writers and editors from top-tier publications.

Recent enhancements to Bloomberg Tax Provision improve flexibility and ease of use for customers while accommodating different business structures and changes, such as the more complex provisions required by enterprise corporations.

"We are proud that Bloomberg Tax Provision has been recognized as an Enterprise Product of the Year," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax. "Bloomberg Tax Provision automates very time-sensitive and critical tax provision calculations, while adding controls, streamlining tax professionals' workflows, and simplifying audits for companies of all sizes."

Bloomberg Tax Provision allows tax professionals to accurately forecast and calculate their tax estimations for 10-K and 10-Q financial statements, while managing risk and reducing time spent. The fully integrated, easy-to-implement software ensures the rate reconciliation ties and outputs are audit-ready.

For more information on Bloomberg Tax Provision, visit https://aboutbtax.com/bcf9.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting
Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

SOURCE Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

