Bloomberg Tax To Provide IRS With Tax Research Under New Multi-Year Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that it was selected by the IRS for a multi-year contract award to provide the agency with its comprehensive online tax research solution Bloomberg Tax, which features Tax Management Portfolios, Daily Tax Report, as well as analysis, primary source materials and practice tools for federal, state, and international areas of taxation.

As recipient of this award, Bloomberg Tax will be the tax research tool for tax professionals at the IRS.

"We are honored the IRS has selected Bloomberg Tax for its tax research needs," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, President, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Our team is committed to supporting IRS professionals' important work."

Bloomberg Tax's team of approximately 100 tax analysts—tax attorneys and CPAs—along with reporters and correspondents across the globe deliver timely analysis, real-time news coverage, practice tools, and guidance. The Bloomberg Tax team tracks, reports, and analyzes developments across federal, state, and international jurisdictions, and outside tax advisors, who are practicing experts, provide input and review on the most technically complex developments.

Bloomberg Tax is known for its practitioner commentary, analysis and guidance, and scenario analysis from a network of more than 1,000 leading tax practitioners. Bloomberg Tax also features time-saving practice tools, such as transactional diagrams, checklists, and election statements, as well as their proprietary BCITE citator and Legislative History. And Bloomberg Tax's secure platform leverages machine learning to provide an intuitive research experience for practitioners at all levels of experience.

About Bloomberg Tax & Accounting

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax and accounting professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading practitioners in our renowned Tax Management Portfolios™ with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions help practitioners simplify complex processes to better mitigate risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit pro.bloombergtax.com.

