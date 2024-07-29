Bloomberg Tax Workpapers Honored by Two Awards for Innovation

ARLINGTON, Va., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that Bloomberg Tax Workpapers, its spreadsheet and data automation solution for tax professionals, was recently recognized with two awards. For more information about Bloomberg Tax Workpapers and to schedule a demo, please visit https://aboutbtax.com/beTS.

At the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology, one of the world's premier business awards programs, Bloomberg Tax Workpapers received silver recognition in the category of Finance and Accounting Business Process. The award reflects Bloomberg Tax & Accounting's commitment to innovation, excellence, and development of cutting-edge technology solutions in the accounting space.

Recent recognition for Bloomberg Tax Workpapers underscores commitment to pioneering tax automation. Post this

Bloomberg Tax Workpapers was also recognized for its innovation with a silver award in the Technology Software category of the 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®, which highlight outstanding organizations, products, and people who have made significant contributions in various domains of business and technology and set new standards of excellence.

Launched in March, Bloomberg Tax Workpapers streamlines the tax workpapers process with a powerful combination of data prep and flow tools, spreadsheet functionality, integrated tax guidance, and controls — all purpose-built for tax professionals. The product seamlessly integrates with Bloomberg Tax's suite, including its renowned Research product and Fixed Assets and Provision software solutions. Recent enhancements to Bloomberg Tax Workpapers include strengthening these integrations as well as releasing an innovative AI formula generator to address common challenges that can complicate the review and maintenance of workpapers.

"The recent recognition for Bloomberg Tax Workpapers from the Globee® Awards and Golden Bridge Awards® underscore our commitment to pioneering advancements in tax automation," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "Bloomberg Tax Workpapers not only streamlines complex tax processes but also mitigates risks in planning and compliance through its innovative features, such as real-time updates and rigorous controls. We are proud to set new standards in the industry, enhancing productivity and governance for tax professionals."

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results.

