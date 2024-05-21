Bloomberg Tax Workpapers Honored in American Business Awards®

ARLINGTON, Va., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax & Accounting today announced that Bloomberg Tax Workpapers, its automation solution for tax professionals, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Financial Management Solution category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.

Launched in March, Bloomberg Tax Workpapers streamlines the tax workpapers process with a powerful combination of data prep, spreadsheets, integrated tax guidance, and controls — all purpose-built for tax professionals. The product seamlessly integrates with Bloomberg Tax's suite, including its renowned Research product and Fixed Assets and Provision software.

"By harnessing automation, Bloomberg Tax Workpapers simplifies one of the most demanding tasks for tax professionals, minimizing the risk of errors, enhancing collaboration, and boosting productivity," said Lisa Fitzpatrick, president, Bloomberg Tax & Accounting. "We're honored that this powerful solution has been recognized by the American Business Awards® with a Bronze Stevie® in the Financial Management Solution category."

"While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work."

Bloomberg Tax & Accounting provides practitioner-driven research and technology solutions that deliver timely, strategic insights to enable smarter decisions. From our unparalleled Tax Management Portfolios to technology designed to streamline the most complex planning and compliance scenarios, we deliver essential news and analysis, practical perspectives, and software that help tax and accounting professionals around the globe mitigate risk and maximize business results. For more information, visit Bloomberg Tax.

