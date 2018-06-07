Bloomberg Tax's Lisa Fitzpatrick And Ken Crutchfield Win Stevie Awards For Executive Leadership

ARLINGTON, Va., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax announced that Lisa Fitzpatrick, Vice President and General Manager of Bloomberg Tax's research and news operation, and Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Bloomberg Tax Technology, received Stevie awards for their leadership at the 2018 Annual American Business Awards®. The Stevies, the nation's premier business awards, will be presented at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 11.

A trailblazer for female executives, Ms. Fitzpatrick leads Bloomberg Tax's research and news group and was awarded a bronze-level Stevie award in the Woman of the Year category. Since being appointed to her current position five years ago, Bloomberg Tax division has achieved double-digit sales growth while successfully launching its next-generation tax research platform.

Mr. Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Bloomberg Tax Technology, received a bronze-level Stevie in the Tech Innovator of the Year (Software) category for the successful launch of Advantage™ earlier this year. The Advantage platform from Bloomberg Tax is a new and innovative way for companies to keep up with the quickly evolving tax landscape. The Advantage platform enables enhancements to be rolled out quickly, and encourages collaboration across accounting, compliance, and audit teams. This results in greater visibility and more informed decision-making, thereby dramatically improving the way tax work gets done.

"Great executive leadership creates an environment that supports strong performance and exceptional products and services, which ultimately leads to satisfied clients," said Darren McKewen, President of Bloomberg Tax. "I am extremely proud to work alongside a stellar executive team, and am thrilled that both Lisa and Ken are being recognized by such prestigious awards as the Stevies."

Nearly 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

