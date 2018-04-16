Bloomberg Tax's Lisa Fitzpatrick Named One of Folio's Top Women in Media

ARLINGTON, Va., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Tax today announced that Folio:, the magazine and digital publishing industry's go-to source for news, business intelligence and peer-to-peer networking, named Bloomberg Tax's Vice President & General Manager Lisa Fitzpatrick an honoree in its 2018 Top Women in Media list. The recipients represent an elite group of women who were selected to represent the best and brightest up and comers, entrepreneurs, change-makers, corporate champions, and industry trailblazers in the media industry.

"All honorees of the Folio: Top Women in Media Awards bring something new and exciting to the table, but each shares the same key characteristics of smarts and exuberance," said Robbie Caploe, Publisher of Folio, "whether it be through revenue and audience growth, brand extensions, product launches, business transformations, or pioneering savvy."

"Lisa is a stellar performer who well deserves recognition by Folio: and the industry," said Darren McKewen, President, Bloomberg Tax. "Under her direction, the Bloomberg Tax team continues to achieve remarkable growth while bringing to market a wealth of new content and tools that are indispensable for tax and accounting professionals."

Honorees will be recognized and celebrated on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at the Edison Ballroom in New York City from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. For additional information, visit http://www.foliotopwomen.com/.

About Folio:

Folio: is a multi-channel resource for the magazine and online media industry. Our primary mission is to help media companies generate revenue and increase audience engagement. For more information, please visit http://www.FolioMag.com.

About Bloomberg Tax

Bloomberg Tax provides comprehensive global research, news and technology services enabling tax professionals to get the timely, accurate, and in-depth information they need to plan and comply with confidence. Our flagship Bloomberg Tax platform combines the proven expertise and perspectives of leading tax practitioners in our renowned Tax Management PortfoliosTM with integrated news from the industry-leading Daily Tax Report®, authoritative analysis and insights, primary sources, and time-saving practice tools. Bloomberg Tax technology solutions on our proprietary Advantage platform help practitioners simplify complex processes to better control risk and maximize profitability. For more information, visit https://www.bna.com/tax/.

