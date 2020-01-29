Bloomberg Television Available on Verizon Fios Starting January 29

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning January 29, Bloomberg Television will be available to Verizon Fios TV customers, giving viewers in New York, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Boston and other cities across the East Coast access to Bloomberg TV's premier global business and finance news, analysis and commentary on channel 605.

Bloomberg TV will be available to customers in global business and financial hubs through various Fios packages, including Current TV, serving enterprises and B2B locations throughout the Fios footprint.

"Bloomberg continues to be a leading news destination for business and finance professionals all across the globe," said M. Scott Havens, Global Head of Digital & Media Distribution, Bloomberg Media. "We are pleased to have reached this agreement to bring our unrivaled business news to millions of Verizon Fios customers, many of whom are the world's most influential decision-makers that seek our business-critical insight throughout their day."

"Fios TV customers enjoy a wide range of viewing choices and we're pleased to add Bloomberg TV to that line-up," said Erin McPherson, Verizon's Head of Content Strategy, Acquisitions and Programming. "Bloomberg's content will be welcomed by our viewers seeking first-class global business news coverage."

Bloomberg TV is the premiere worldwide 24-hour business and financial news network. Viewers can watch Bloomberg TV's popular programming such as Bloomberg Surveillance (4-7 AM/EST), a weekday morning program, and the newly launched Bloomberg Wall Street Week (Fridays at 6PM/ET). Bloomberg TV also features interviews with top newsmakers, business executives, and global leaders on a wide variety of topics, including: market trends, investment, international relations, technology and more.

Fios TV will deliver the Bloomberg Television signal to its customers beginning January 29 on channel 605.

About Bloomberg Media

Bloomberg Media is a leading, global, multi-platform brand that provides decision-makers with timely news, analysis and intelligence on business, finance, technology, climate change, politics and more. Powered by a newsroom of over 2,700 journalists and analysts, we reach influential audiences worldwide across every platform including digital, social, TV, radio, print and live events. Bloomberg Media is a division of Bloomberg LP. Visit BloombergMedia.com for more information.

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE,Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world's leading providers of communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

