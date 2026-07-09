Bloomberg Introduces Electronic Trading Workflow for Indian Government Bonds

MUMBAI, India, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg announced today it has facilitated its first electronic Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) trade, marking a key step in the internationalization of India's rapidly opening Government Bond markets.

This new electronic trading workflow for IGBs facilitates Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) to efficiently access liquidity provided by international and domestic banks through the Bloomberg Terminal.

The offering, which is part of Bloomberg Electronic Markets, enables FPIs to place, monitor, execute, and allocate IGB trades within a fully electronic trading workflow. The workflow connects directly with Negotiated Dealing System-Order Matching (NDS-OM), managed and operated by Clearcorp Dealing Systems (India) Limited (Clearcorp), improving operational efficiency, reducing manual processes, and minimizing operational risk and errors.

"We are excited to have successfully implemented the first fully electronic IGBs trade on Bloomberg," said Vernon Loh, Fixed Income Trader at State Street Investment Management. "This milestone underscores our commitment to driving innovation, enhancing efficiency, and improving liquidity in fixed income markets."

"We are pleased to connect Bloomberg's global liquidity community with NDS-OM and provide clients with a more efficient way to access liquidity in the Indian Government Bond markets," said Varun Chojhar, Head of Bloomberg, South Asia.

This offering adds to Bloomberg's solutions for the region, and follows Bloomberg Indices' inclusion of India Fully Accessible Route (FAR) Bonds in the Bloomberg Emerging Market (EM) Local Currency Government Index in 2025.

Bloomberg's Electronic Markets solutions are used by leading financial institutions to trade efficiently in over 175 markets around the world. More than 9,000 client firms use Bloomberg Electronic Markets to access industry-leading depth and breadth of liquidity across asset classes from over 1,500 dealers globally. Bloomberg Electronic Markets provides market participants with comprehensive solutions across the trading lifecycle, including robust price transparency, analytics, automation and execution, powered by Bloomberg's high-quality, multi-asset class data and tools.

About Bloomberg

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About State Street Investment Management

At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).

*This figure is presented as of March 31, 2026 and includes ETF AUM of $1,940.32 billion USD of which approximately $184.18 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

SOURCE Bloomberg