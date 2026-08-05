Bloomberg Vault Introduces New AI-Powered Communications Surveillance Models

Insider Dealing & Personal Trading models are now part of a suite of advanced tools designed to help firms identify potential conduct and market abuse risks by investment professionals

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Bloomberg Vault (Vault) has expanded its communications surveillance capabilities with the launch of two new AI-powered models for Insider Dealing and Personal Trading.

The Insider Dealing AI Policy helps firms identify communications that may indicate the improper acquisition, sharing, or misuse of material non-public information (MNPI) that could provide an unfair market advantage. The Personal Trading AI Policy helps firms identify communications related to personal trading activity, personal investment accounts and potential non-compliance with internal personal trading policies.

The new models expand Vault's AI-powered surveillance policy suite, enabling compliance teams to detect potential risks within their electronic communications. The expanded policy suite covers a wide range of compliance areas, such as market and non-market conduct, and conflicts of interest.

"Bloomberg's AI-powered surveillance models have substantially improved alert quality and reduced false positives," said Jotham Banyikidde, Investment Compliance Senior Associate at Impax Asset Management. "This allows our team to focus on meaningful review and oversight. Just as importantly, the models are transparent and well documented, which supports our internal AI impact assessment and gives us confidence in how alerts are generated."

Vault's AI-powered communications surveillance capabilities are designed with governance and transparency at their core. Each model is supported by documentation that explains the model construct, risk focus and the model's intended behavior. The models are purpose-built for each intended risk scenario to detect relevant patterns within communications data. Large language models are applied following model inference to improve alert relevance and reduce false positives.

This launch builds on Bloomberg's recent introduction of AI-powered voice surveillance through Bloomberg BSpeech, a multi-language voice transcription service, expanding Vault's AI capabilities across both voice and electronic communications. Together, this provides financial services firms with a unified communications governance framework spanning multiple communication channels – all within a single workflow.

"As firms monitor growing volumes of electronic and voice communications across an expanding range of channels, compliance teams need technology that can help them identify meaningful risks more efficiently," said Perry Goetz, Global Head of Compliance Solutions at Bloomberg. "These new AI surveillance models extend Bloomberg Vault's coverage across additional risk scenarios by applying purpose-built machine learning and large language model technology to improve alert quality, reduce false positives, and support more effective investigations."

For more than 15 years, Bloomberg has invested in building AI solutions and today employs more than 400 AI researchers and engineers across machine learning, natural language processing, information retrieval, and generative and agentic AI. Bloomberg's AI capabilities are developed in close collaboration with financial domain experts to support real-world workflows, with an emphasis on the transparency considerations appropriate for use in regulated industries globally.

Vault is part of Bloomberg's Compliance Solutions, a broader set of tools that help financial institutions govern employee communications, detect market abuse through communications and trade surveillance, carry out regulatory reporting, and demonstrate best execution. Together, these compliance solutions help firms strengthen controls and streamline compliance workflows across the trading and investment lifecycle.

About Bloomberg Vault

Bloomberg Vault provides a comprehensive suite of communications governance capabilities to capture, archive, and monitor communications across a wide range of channels. Firms can configure these controls to help meet their global regulatory requirements and proactively identify potential risks. Using artificial intelligence, Vault offers enhanced surveillance tools, which provide greater visibility into key risks, helping firms detect issues that might otherwise go unnoticed. For more information, visit Bloomberg Vault.

About Bloomberg's Compliance Solutions

Bloomberg delivers a set of end-to-end compliance solutions with controls, surveillance and reporting capabilities embedded across the trading and investment lifecycle. Powered by Bloomberg's trusted data, technology and regulatory expertise, our solutions help firms proactively manage regulatory risk and reduce operational complexity. For more information, visit Bloomberg Compliance.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

SOURCE Bloomberg