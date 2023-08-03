Bloomble Signs Celebrity Fitness & Nutrition Expert Obi Obadike As A Spokes Model

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomble announces the signing of Celebrity Fitness & Nutrition Expert & Best-Selling Author Obi Obadike to be the spokes model and Chief Information Officer to the company.

Bloomble is very excited about Obi helping expand their brand with his celebrity likeness in the fitness industry while using fitness and nutrition expertise for many of their future health and wellness initiatives.

Such as developing and implementing national fitness plans and initiatives for the company. Bloomble feels that he will be a great voice in helping them amplify their message nationally in making healthcare affordable anywhere in this country. And the ability to make people feel normal talking about their health at the dinner table.

Bloomble feel that Obi will help them as a team in an advisory role to collectively expand all their health and wellness initiatives in all of their future digital platforms and apothecaries.

About Bloomble

Bloomble is a platform that offers innovative solutions for complex health problems by bringing together the best of Eastern and Western philosophies and medications. With a diverse range of natural herbal remedies and pharmaceutical treatments that have been thoroughly researched and tested, Bloomble provides a one-stop-shop for anyone seeking to optimize their health and well-being.

Our team of experts is dedicated to providing personalized advice and guidance to help you achieve your health goals. What sets Bloomble apart is our commitment to combining the wisdom of ancient healing traditions with the latest scientific research and technology. We believe that the key to optimal health lies in a holistic approach that addresses both the physical and mental aspects of well-being.

About Obi Obadike

Obi is a #1 best-selling author of a diet and exercise book he co-authored with Morris Chestnut called The Cut. He was recognized as the 6th most influential fitness expert on the web by Dr Oz's sharecare.com site. He is a nationally and globally recognized Celebrity Fitness & Nutrition expert and he has trained celebrities such as Steve Harvey, Stephen A Smith, Morris Chestnut and others. He is an award- winning writer who has written hundreds of health and wellness articles for many top fitness magazines and health and wellness websites.

He co-hosted a fitness reality entrepreneur TV show on Spike TV called Sweat Inc with Jillian Michaels and Randy Hetrick, Founder of TRX. He also had a regular fitness expert role on NBC's Today Show for their Summer Shape Up Series. Obadike is considered one of the most published and featured health and wellness experts over the past 15 years. He was recently inducted in Feb of 2023 edition in the Marquis Who is America. It chronicles the lives of the most accomplished and notable individuals and innovators in this country from politics, business, law, education, art, religion, health, entertainment, etc. His bio and image will be featured in this book which will be published in the library of Congress at the end of this year.

