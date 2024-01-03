BloomedHomes announces launch of modular home solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BloomedHomes, a pioneering company in the real estate sector, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking modular home solutions. Designed to transform the residential construction market, BloomedHomes offers high-quality, beautiful, affordable, and rapidly deployable homes. This innovative approach is set to make home ownership more accessible and convenient worldwide.

The company's product range includes the compact BloomFlat, the luxurious BloomMaisonette, and the expansive BloomHouse, all crafted to meet diverse lifestyle needs. Each model is engineered for quick assembly, ensuring homes can be set up in a matter of hours at any chosen location. These modular homes are not only affordable but also adaptable to various climates and environments, showcasing season-proof construction.

Andrew Bychkov, CEO of BloomedHomes, shares his vision: "At BloomedHomes, we're not just building houses; we're crafting a future where quality living is accessible to everyone. Our homes are designed to break the traditional barriers of cost, time, and location that have restricted many from owning their dream home. We are here to disrupt the market, offering a practical, sustainable, and innovative solution to the global housing challenge."

BloomedHomes utilizes standardized construction pieces for easy mass production and delivery, ensuring efficiency and sustainability. The company's franchising and licensing model facilitates the global distribution of its homes, making it possible to offer comfortable living spaces anywhere in the world.

The BloomFlat, a 330 square-foot home, is a testament to the company's commitment to compact and efficient living. It comes fully furnished and can be set up in just one day. The BloomMaisonette, a 2,000 square-foot luxury condominium, offers a high degree of customization, while the BloomHouse, an 8,000 square-foot luxury house, combines flexibility in design with affordability.

BloomedHomes is not just a real estate company; it's a movement to redefine residential construction. By prioritizing affordability, quality, innovation, beauty and convenience, BloomedHomes stands poised to make a significant impact in the $10 trillion residential real estate market.

