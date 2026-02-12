Bloomeffects Enters Ulta Beauty as First Skincare Brand Powered by Tulips

The award-winning, cult-favorite formulas for hydration, sun protection, exfoliation and more will be available in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide starting February 22nd.

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomeffects, the field to formula skincare brand that harnesses the extraordinary power of the Dutch tulip, is thrilled to announce expansion into the nation's largest beauty retailer, Ulta Beauty.

"We're thrilled to bring Bloomeffects to Ulta Beauty, where the customers are as skincare obsessed as we are! We know they will love getting lost in our brand, transporting themselves to the tulip fields in Amsterdam where each of our products is literally rooted from," says Kim van Haaster, Founder & CEO of Bloomeffects. "We can't wait to see everyone glow with Bloomeffects. Dreams really do bloom here!" Founded by Kim van Haaster in 2019, Bloomeffects harnesses the botanical power of upcycled discarded tulip bulbs from her family's renowned Dutch tulip farm, embodying a philosophy that is both conscious and rooted in sustainability. In pursuit of better skincare for all skin types (including her own eczema prone skin), van Haaster was awarded two Dutch government grants for research that discovered the powerful regenerative compounds in her family's tulips that could be harnessed in skincare. As a result, Bloomeffects created its Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex that delivers incredible hydrating and cellular renewal properties, and is found in all its products for face and body, which are now coming to select Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S. and Ulta.com.

To celebrate the expansion, Bloomeffects is unveiling a new product: Royal Tulip Elevate Crème - an Ulta-exclusive launch. This rich, daily cream was thoughtfully developed to boost skin's elasticity and strengthen the skin's moisture barrier, powered by clinically-active tripeptide, prebiotics, ceramides, and vegan mucin that blends seamlessly for a subtle, satin glow.

"We are excited to welcome Bloomeffects to the skincare category at Ulta Beauty," said Lisa Tamburello, Vice President of Merchandising, Ulta Beauty. "We're always seeking brands that bring a distinct point of view, meaningful innovation, and proven results to our skin-savvy guests. Bloomeffects stood out for its powerful botanical science, farm-to-face approach, and commitment to sustainability, paired with an authentic founder story that truly sets the brand apart. We're thrilled to offer our highly engaged skincare guests access to high-performance formulas that deliver visible results while celebrating a brand rooted in purpose and heritage."

The Bloomeffects' Ulta Beauty in-store assortment will feature nine total products across the cleanser/skin prep, serum/treatment, moisturizer, and SPF categories, with more to come later this year. Included in the in-store assortment are the best-selling Royal Tulip Moisturizing Nectar, Royal Tulip Hydrating Bi-Phase Tonic, Black Tulip Regenerative Brightening Serum, Royal Tulip Vitamin C Facial Oil, Tulip Dew Drops, Royal Tulip Cleansing Jelly, Tulipscreen™ Dew Serum in 'Glow', Tulipscreen™ Dew Serum Shade Extension in 'Bronze', and NEW! Royal Tulip Elevate Crème. Ulta.com and Ulta's app will have the full in-store assortment as well as Bloomeffects' Tulipscreen™ Shield & Glow Sunstick, Tulipscreen™ Whipped Butter Crème and the Tulipscreen™ Hydrating Lip Oils in the shades Mauve Moment, Tulipy Pink & Barely.

Bloomeffects will be available to shop in 750 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and Ulta.com, starting on February 22nd, with products ranging from $29 to $79.

ABOUT BLOOMEFFECTS

Bloomeffects is a Field to Formula skincare brand that harnesses the power of the tulip's regenerative potential through science, creating high performance skincare that is as sustainable as it is effective. Upcycled from tulips grown on the founders fourth-generation family farm in the Netherlands, Bloomeffects is committed to conscious practices, efficacy, and transparency, every formula reflects the authenticity of its origins.

SOURCE Bloomeffects