Bloomeffects Launches As First Skincare Brand Powered By Tulips

Bloomeffects was inspired by the award-winning tulips from the van Haaster Family, a tulip-farming family with over 100 years of experience and the privilege of serving as a direct supplier to the royal family in England. Through extensive tulip stem cell research, Bloomeffects discovered the potential for effective and significant skincare benefits that include skin-nourishing amino acids and promotion of cellular growth, collagen and natural humectant properties. With these findings, Bloomeffects created an exclusive Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex and set out to create a first-of-its-kind formula and significant skincare experience with an assortment of products that cleanse, hydrate, clarify and enhance the complexion. The initial product offering includes:

Royal Tulip Cleansing Jelly: A nourishing, hydrating, and powerful cleansing balm; $39 .

Dutch Dirt Mask: A detoxifying mask designed to clarify and deeply exfoliate; $49 .

Royal Tulip Nectar: A rich, nectar-like moisturizer to smooth, nourish, quench and protect the skin; $65 .

Tulip Tint: A multitasking tinted lip and cheek balm to nourish, hydrate and provide an instant pop of color; $29 .

Bloomeffects is also committed to sustainability through environmentally friendly and responsible processes in all elements of development and production. The brand's packaging is primarily made of recyclable materials and FSA-certified paper is used for all packaging materials, making the Bloomeffects experience truly beautiful from the inside out. Bloomeffects is also the first beauty brand in the U.S. to use PICEA™ wood tubes - over 95% of the materials used in these tubes come from renewable resources. All products are 100% clean, cruelty-free, and formulated without fragrances, parabens, sulfates, and phthalates.

Bloomeffects is founded and led by Kim Jensen and Monica Aurigemma, who have over 10 years of experience in the beauty industry working with both established and indie brands. This dynamic team brings not only a bevy of beauty experience but personal passion to and for the brand.

Bloomeffects is available online at Bloomeffects.com, Bluemercury.com, and in select Bluemercury retail locations.

For more information, visit https://bloomeffects.com/

SOURCE Bloomeffects

Related Links

https://www.bloomeffects.com

