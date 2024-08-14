Bloomerang Appoints Eileen Wiens as Chief Sales Officer

Company Adds to Leadership Team to Accelerate Delivery of Innovative Solutions for Nonprofits

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomerang, the industry's leading donor, volunteer, and fundraising management software platform for nonprofits across the U.S., announced they welcomed Eileen Wiens as the company's Chief Sales Officer (CSO). As CSO, Eileen's primary objectives will be to transform the sales organization, oversee business development, new customer acquisition and expansion, and partnerships and sales enablement. With her experience selling into Small and Midsize Business (SMB) including the nonprofit sector, Eileen brings a strong discipline in building high-performance sales teams in order to create a career and leadership development program at Bloomerang.

"We're excited to have Eileen on board to lead our sales team as we grow our giving platform and bring more value to fundraisers looking to build stronger connections with their supporters," shared Dennis Fois, Bloomerang's chief executive officer. "At Bloomerang, we're all about helping nonprofits reach their goals, and with Eileen's sales and nonprofit background, she really gets how nonprofits work and what they need to succeed. Her expertise will be key in supporting our customers to fulfill their missions."

Eileen joins Bloomerang with extensive experience in sales and delivering various initiatives ranging from hiring, developing sales processes and methodologies, and building technology stacks. Prior to Bloomerang, she worked at Square as the Head of North America SMB and Mid-Market Sales. Eileen served as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Sales at MNTN, the advertising software company that acquired Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort Marketing, to grow and scale a 100% remote Software as a Service (SaaS) model high-velocity sales team. As the VP, SMB Sales & Strategy at Sage, Eileen served nonprofit organizations (NPOs), where she was profiled in a series on Women in Technology, and credits her personal journey supporting NPOs first hand as a critical motivator for returning to the nonprofit sector.

"My involvement with nonprofits and passion for the industry gives me a unique perspective on how difficult and important it is to keep nonprofit supporters engaged," says Wiens. "I was drawn to Bloomerang because of the direct, positive impact they have on nonprofits–from how they manage donors, volunteers, and members to how they move their missions forward. I'm a strong believer that our personal experiences drive so much of how we see the world, and now in my role as CSO I'm driven to take Bloomerang's strategy and goals forward, translating them into a successful sales model to help nonprofits raise more."

Eileen joins Bloomerang during a momentous year of growth and expansion. The company announced the acquisition of Qgiv and a strategic investment from Warburg Pincus in Q1 2024. Bloomerang extended its capabilities this year with Membership Management and a first-to-market AI Content Assistant, helping nonprofits enhance email communications to improve fundraising efforts and donor engagement.

About Bloomerang

Indianapolis-based Bloomerang is the complete donor, volunteer, and fundraising management solution that helps nonprofits across the U.S. deliver a better giving experience and create stable, thriving organizations. Combining robust, simple-to-use technology with people-powered support and training, Bloomerang empowers nonprofits to work efficiently, improve their supporter relationships, and grow their donor and volunteer bases. With Bloomerang, nonprofit professionals love their work and have another teammate in the cause.

Bloomerang is a trusted and acclaimed partner for growing nonprofits. For more information about Bloomerang and to see why real fundraisers recommend the solution to their peers, visit: https://bloomerang.com.

